Goodwill® Spotlights Its Employment Services in "New Lives" Campaign

The nonprofit drives public understanding of its role in creating career opportunities for people in need, through new advertisements and a livestreamed event with Grammy Nominated Musician Jordin Sparks

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Industries International (GII) announces a new iteration of "New Lives," a brand campaign aimed at educating donors, funders, job seekers and the public about its work as the leading nonprofit provider of job training and placement services in North America.

When customers donate items to Goodwill, they are not only powering a more sustainable, circular economy, they are also funding career training and job placement services for people in their local communities who face challenges in finding and maintaining employment. Last year alone, Goodwill helped more than 1.7 million people through career navigation, digital and trade skills, reentry programs, adult education, on-the-job training, and more.

Goodwill kicked off its New Lives campaign with an event on July 10, featuring a live performance from Grammy-nominated musical artist Jordin Sparks and conversations with people whose lives have been transformed by Goodwill programs. The event was live streamed by recording artist Jordin Sparks ( @jordinsparks ), Goodwill Industries International ( @goodwillintl ) and Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey ( @goodwillnynj ).

The campaign features new print advertisements, showcasing emotionally resonant, inspirational stories from a diverse range of people who have accessed Goodwill services, paired with real donations from Goodwill stores across the country that made stories like theirs possible.

"Goodwill not only changed my life but saved my life," said Anthony Martinez, a justice-impacted individual and who received career services from Goodwill of Colorado. "They have put so many resources in front of me, put me through so many different classes and continue to offer different coaching and executive training to help my career."

Goodwill's new television spot "Last Day - First Day" illustrates the cycle of a donation, following how everyday donations fund the workforce development programs that help transform participants' lives in local communities.

"We want our customers to understand that the Goodwill down the street from them is not just a convenient place to donate things they no longer use," said Onney Crawley, chief marketing officer of Goodwill Industries International. "Rather, donations that are sold at Goodwill stores help fund life-changing career training and placement programs for people who have faced unthinkable hardships and just want a fair shot."

Goodwill launched New Lives to a positive reception from donors and constituents. Among donors, after viewing the campaign, 77% were more interested in donating their goods to Goodwill and 69% were more interested in shopping at Goodwill stores. Among thrifters, after viewing the campaign, 76% were more interested in shopping at Goodwill stores and 78% were more interested in donating their goods to Goodwill.

Brian Kennedy, four-time Grammy award-winner, music producer, and Founder of Hits to Healing, created the score for the "Last Day, First Day" ad. In composing the track, Kennedy wanted to create an energy to help to tell the story of a life changed. Some of Kennedy's credits include chart-topping hits for such artists as Rihanna, Kelly Clarkston, Jennifer Hudson and Rascal Flatts.

The campaign also includes a new online storytelling hub that includes feature-length profiles of the people featured in the campaign who have found more promising futures through Goodwill programs. The 36 individuals featured come from cities across the U.S., including Columbus, OH; Buffalo, NY; San Francisco, CA; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; and Savannah, GA.

To learn more about New Lives, please visit https://www.goodwill.org/new-lives/

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill® is the largest nonprofit workforce development network in the country. It works to enhance the quality of life of individuals and families by strengthening communities, building bridges to opportunity and helping people in need reach their potential through learning and the Power of Work®.

For more than 120 years, Goodwill organizations across North America have helped people find jobs, support their families and feel the satisfaction that comes from working. There are 154 local Goodwill organizations that assist people through a variety of employment placement services, job training programs and other community-based services. Thousands of people receive employment and other human services through Goodwill, and, in 2023, local Goodwill organizations helped more than 1.7 million people build skills, access resources and advance their careers.

Goodwill sells donated items in more than 3,300 outlet and retail stores in the U.S. and Canada, as well as through online marketplaces. The revenue creates job placement and training programs to help people earn paychecks and build their careers.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill.org. Follow us on Twitter/X: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: GoodwillIntl.

