Goodwin Biotechnology Announces the Appointment of Darrin T. Schellin as Chief Executive Officer

PLANTATION, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwin Biotechnology, Inc. is pleased to announce a key appointment designed to accelerate its growth significantly and scale the company into the future. Darrin Schellin joins the company as Chief Executive Officer and will also be inducted as a member of the company's board of directors. Darrin will be based in Florida.

Darrin has had a distinguished career in the life sciences industry spanning several decades. After successful supply chain and operations management assignments with Culligan and Bausch & Lomb, he was part of the leadership team at Alliance Medical Products as COO and then CEO, growing the company rapidly over a decade until it was sold to Swiss CDMO, Siegfried Holding AG. Darrin then ran Siegfried's global drug products business for six years, managing five sites across the US and Europe.

Darrin Schellin, incoming Chief Executive Officer, said, "It is my honor and privilege to be joining the Goodwin family as CEO. I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead for all of us as we look to challenge ourselves to grow together, united as a team, developing not only from our company's 30 years of experience but as a team to build upon the quality of our work, our dedication to meeting our customer and patient needs, and the passion we instill in our products. I am confident that our commitment will translate into success for the company as we achieve our growth projections, and I am excited to be leading this effort."

Karl Pinto, Executive Chairman, said, "These are exciting times. Darrin's rich experience within the CDMO space, his successful track record in scaling operations, building excellent teams, and business development make him the ideal person to lead Goodwin at this important point in our evolution. As someone who has led Goodwin over many years to become the preferred manufacturing partner to dozens of biopharmaceutical clients today, I welcome Darrin to Goodwin. His leadership skills, customer-first approach, and strong integrity will add great impetus to Goodwin's mission and enable us to scale the new heights we have planned for the company. With Darrin's addition, we will accelerate our ability to bring more hope and life to more patients globally."

Goodwin is a uniquely qualified and flexible US–based CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization) that offers a Single Source Solution™ to enhance the value of complex biopharmaceuticals for our clients. With 30 years of experience as an independent contract manufacturer, Goodwin has worked as a strategic partner with companies and institutions of all sizes, taking their products through clinical trials and towards rapid commercialization. Goodwin provides process development and cGMP manufacturing services encompassing drug substance and drug product for complex biologics, including multi-specific antibodies, recombinant proteins, antibody-drug conjugates, and other classes of cell-based products. Based upon its impressive track record, Goodwin has received numerous industry awards that span from Frost & Sullivan's Customer Value and Leadership Award for Best Practices in Mammalian Contract Manufacturing to the Biologics cGMP Manufacturer of the Year by Global Health & Pharma News.

