Goodwin Biotechnology announces the appointment of Gerald ("Jerry") Orehostky as Vice President, Quality and Regulatory

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwin Biotechnology, Inc. ("Goodwin") announced that it has recruited Gerald (Jerry) Orehostky to join the company as Vice President, Quality and Regulatory.

"Jerry has more than 30 years of broad experience in Quality Systems, Regulatory Affairs, Regulatory Compliance, QA, Product Development and Commercial Operations in Biologics, Bioconjugation, and other therapeutic areas," said Karl Pinto, CEO of Goodwin Biotechnology. "His extensive experience and, in-depth functional proficiency in Quality Assurance & Regulatory Affairs from early stage to commercial products will help guide Goodwin as we continue our expansion plans to continue our nearly 30-year legacy of servicing our clients in bringing their products into, and through the clinic with our unmatched service, flexibility, and quality. We are now transcending the clinic and taking the company into commercial manufacturing, and Jerry's leadership will be instrumental towards this endeavor."

"I was intrigued by Goodwin's efficient size, experience, and breadth of capabilities," noted Jerry Orehostky, VP, Quality and Regulatory. "The company is well positioned to serve cutting edge 'new & complex biologics' that will greatly benefit from customized processes and simplified supply chains for biopharmaceutical candidates. Such clients and products are very well served by Goodwin, a company that focuses on small-to-mid volume development and manufacturing to seamlessly progress from the clinic and into the commercial market within today's shortened and abbreviated clinical pathways."

"Jerry has held leadership positions within Regulatory Affairs and Quality Operations at companies such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Antares Pharma, Discovery Laboratories, Palatin Technologies, Schering-Plough, Vivus, and Interferon Sciences," continued Mr. Pinto. "He maintained a high level of compliance through Product Development and Commercial Operations and was responsible for the generation and submission of applications and registrations for several products that were successful in attaining US, Canadian, and EU marketing authorizations. I look forward to working with him and other members of the Goodwin team to scale our business as our clients and the market demand, and ultimately help patients who are desperately in need of the newest medical technologies being developed."

