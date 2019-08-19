Goodwin Biotechnology Announces the Appointment of Kent Payne, Ph.D. and Brandon Price, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwin Biotechnology, Inc., a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) that uniquely meets the contract development and manufacturing needs for today's complex, targeted biopharmaceuticals, announces the appointments of Brandon Price, Ph.D. and Kent Payne, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

"On behalf of the entire Board and Goodwin Biotechnology, I am delighted to welcome these distinguished and highly experienced individuals to our Board of Directors," said Karl Pinto, Chief Executive Officer of Goodwin Biotechnology. "Dr. Price has over 40 years of wide ranging experience in the biopharmaceutical industry covering all aspects of drug development, manufacturing, business, and management and incudes a stint as Goodwin's CEO. Dr. Payne has immense operational, strategic, and market knowledge stemming from more than 30 years of experience in the field. In the short time I've known Dr. Payne, he has come across as one of the most operationally astute, strongly networked, and helpful people that I have come across."

"Goodwin has the infrastructure, experience, and skilled scientists, cutting edge technologies, and flexibility to overcome and resolve Process Development and Manufacturing challenges of today's complex biopharmaceuticals," noted Dr. Price.

"This company is the right size with the appropriate compliance and manufacturing capacity for developing and manufacturing biopharmaceutical candidates cost effectively and in a timely manner," continued Dr. Payne.

Dr. Price has been the co-founder of three academic institutes and five biotechnology companies and has extensive international experience. One of the companies he helped grow in the early 2000s was Goodwin Biotechnology where he previously served as the CEO. Dr. Price earned his Ph.D. in Biophysics from the University of Michigan.

Dr. Payne also has global experience where he helped grow Fortune 500 and Private Equity companies as well as startups. He combines strong business leadership and biotechnology expertise across biotechnology and pharmaceutical market segments and combined drug platforms including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). He earned his Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry from Brigham Young University.

Rounding out the board, these prestigious individuals join Nikhil Puri of Signet Healthcare Partners, Divya Menezes, MD, and Karl Pinto to complete Goodwin's Board of Directors. "We have now put together a team of true industry professionals to guide Goodwin as we scale into our future as an appropriately sized and equipped organization to efficiently handle today's complex biopharmaceuticals and provide our clients with the ability to simplify their manufacturing supply chains with our Single Source Solution™ approach to our world class services", said Karl Pinto.

About Goodwin Biotechnology, Inc.

Goodwin Biotechnology uniquely meets the contract development and manufacturing needs for today's complex, targeted biopharmaceuticals. With the infrastructure, experience, skills, cutting edge technologies, and flexibility, Goodwin overcomes and resolves Development and Manufacturing Challenges- all within one location and a single quality system. This Single Source Solution™ helps move Biopharmaceutical candidates from cell line development, exploratory proof-of-concept projects through process development and cGMP contract manufacturing of monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and Biologic Drug Conjugates including Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) for early- and late-stage clinical trials through to commercial production. By working with Goodwin Biotechnology, clients can enhance the value of their product candidates with clear development and manufacturing strategies, as well as a road map to meet the appropriate quality requirements from the milligram and gram range to kilogram quantities as the product candidates move along the clinical development pathway in a cost-effective, timely, and cGMP compliant manner to enhance patients' lives. With over 27 years of experience as an independent integrated contract manufacturer, Goodwin Biotechnology has worked as a strategic partner with companies of all sizes from small university spin-offs to major research institutes, government agencies and large, established and multi-national biopharmaceutical companies.

Based on the impressive track record, Goodwin Biotechnology has been awarded Frost & Sullivan's Customer Value and Leadership Award for Best Practices in Mammalian Contract Manufacturing! In addition, Goodwin Biotechnology was awarded "Best in Sector: Biopharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing" at Acquisition International magazine's 2015 Sector Performance Awards. Last year, Goodwin Biotechnology received Global Health & Pharma's 2017 award for Best for BioProcess Development & cGMP Manufacturing and Best in Mammalian Cell Culture Process Development & cGMP Manufacturing. In 2018, Goodwin Biotechnology was named Biologics cGMP Manufacturer of the Year 2018 by Global Health & Pharma News. Click here to view the press releases! Additional information may be found at http://www.GoodwinBio.com.

