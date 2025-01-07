Goodwin Expands Beyond Invite-Only Beta Period

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwin, a leading charter aviation software company, announced Tuesday it is expanding access to its platform beyond its initial beta group to select members in the industry.

The expansion will extend the platform's reach, allowing additional participants to experience Goodwin's cutting-edge solutions and contribute to its ongoing evolution.

Goodwin's platform uses technology to streamline three core aspects of the charter booking process: sourcing, proposals and payments. In sourcing, it consolidates aircraft availability from multiple operators into a single, searchable interface, significantly reducing the time brokers spend finding options.

The platform also allows brokers to create customized proposals, adjusting margins and fees while tailoring details for clients. An integrated payments system ensures accurate and timely settlements, offering greater transparency and efficiency for operators, brokers, and customers alike.

Goodwin Co-Founder, Tolga Demirel notes the beta testing period was key in developing product-market fit and the company will continue to limit access to a small group of industry-leading individuals in the next phase.

"Our beta partners were instrumental in shaping the platform," Demirel said. "Over the past year, we implemented more than 300 feature updates and enhancements based on their feedback. We are excited to open the pool slightly, while still keeping it limited to a small number of brokers and operators as we continue progressing through our product roadmap."

Demirel shares that these improvements ensure the platform addresses the real-world needs of brokers and operators while remaining user-friendly.

"During beta testing, we saw an average 30% reduction in the time brokers spent sourcing and proposing flights," he said. "Additionally, our integrated payments system has reduced processing errors by more than 25%, creating a smoother financial workflow for all parties involved."

Goodwin plans to release interviews, visual content, and case studies in the coming weeks to showcase how the platform improves business operations. Charter professionals interested in new tools for sourcing, proposal management and payments are encouraged to inquire.

About Goodwin

Founded in 2022, Goodwin is headquartered in Ohio with technical talent across the U.S. The company is revolutionizing the charter aviation industry with innovative technology that streamlines charter operations. Goodwin acts solely in a B2B capacity, supporting brokers and operators in digitizing and elevating their workflows, ensuring charter aviation professionals can focus on building meaningful client relationships and scaling their businesses. For more information about how Goodwin is reshaping the charter landscape, please visit www.hellogoodwin.com or follow us on LinkedIn to stay updated.

Media Contact: Clara Armagast

[email protected]

304-688-5179

