Goodwin University Hosts Annual Connecticut Foodshare Turkey Drive -- Nov. 12

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwin University will once again host the annual turkey drive, Thanksgiving for All, in cooperation with Connecticut Foodshare. Please plan to participate between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 12. The collection spot will be the parking lot at 167 Riverside Drive, East Hartford, CT. Drive up and hand off your donations to the volunteers. This year, the Goodwin team has committed to collecting 100 turkeys and $1,000 in monetary donations.

For more information, please contact Janae Brissett, Student Support Coordinator, at 860-913-2072 or [email protected]

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: 167 Riverside Drive, East Hartford, Connecticut 06118 (Goodwin University campus)

