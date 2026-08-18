Goodwin University Partners with 3SquaresVT to Offer Exclusive No-Cost Training Programs

The Connecticut-based nonprofit will offer online credential, certificate, and degree programs to eligible Vermont residents who participate in the 3SquaresVT program.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwin University, a nonprofit university located in East Hartford, Connecticut, is excited to expand its no-cost education and job-skills training programs into Vermont as the state's first collegiate provider via the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), known locally in Vermont as 3SquaresVT. While 3SquaresVT is generally known as a federal food assistance program, eligible participants also have access to employment & training programs that help support low-income people and families with building skills and earning certificates, college credits, and degrees that can translate into jobs. The university has been offering similar programs through SNAP for Connecticut residents for more than 10 years.

Goodwin is currently enrolling eligible Vermont residents in online programs for the upcoming fall semester, which starts on September 8. Programs offered range from administration for healthcare and business to funeral service, entrepreneurship, and building digital skills for the workplace.

Mark Scheinberg, President of Goodwin University, sees this type of partnership as a new model for how states can educate their workforces and jumpstart their economies. "People want to work, and local industries need employees, but barriers like high cost and lack of flexibility make it incredibly difficult for a lot of folks to develop the skills and earn the credentials they need to become employable," he explained. "By partnering with 3SquaresVT to offer no-cost programs in flexible, online formats, we can help people get trained for good-paying, in-demand jobs — and that's good for families, communities, and businesses. Everybody wins."

In addition to the fall semester, Goodwin University will continue offering their no-cost training programs throughout the 2026-27 academic year. The full list of Goodwin's online programming for eligible 3SquaresVT participants includes:

Associate degree offerings in Funeral Service, Human Services and Business Administration

Collegiate certificate in Medical Billing & Coding

Short-term training pathways to skill building in the areas of Business Administration, Industry 4.0, Certified Production Technician, Digital Skills for the Workplace, Entrepreneurship, Healthcare Essentials and Medical Office Administrative Assistant.

You can learn more and inquire with Goodwin University's SNAP programming at www.goodwin.edu/snap.

About Goodwin University

Goodwin University is a nonprofit institution of higher education located in Connecticut, dedicated to advancing education, access, and opportunity for students from all backgrounds. Offering certificate, associate, bachelor's, and graduate degree programs, Goodwin prepares students for meaningful careers through innovative, career-focused learning experiences.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Brianna N. Gagne

Content Developer — Media & Marketing

Goodwin University

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 860-913-2131

SOURCE Goodwin University