Newsweek Ranks Goodwin University #1 College for Women in Connecticut

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwin University has been named the #1 college for women in the state of Connecticut and #32 in the nation on Newsweek's America's Best Colleges for Women 2026 ranking — a national recognition that honors institutions supporting women's academic success, access, and long-term outcomes. Goodwin was listed out of more than 1,300 colleges and universities evaluated nationally.

America's Best Colleges for Women is a new national ranking created by Newsweek in collaboration with Gender Fair. The evaluation measures institutions across four weighted categories: leadership, pay and policies, safety, and opportunity. The rankings are based primarily on federally reported data from the U.S. Department of Education and are supplemented by additional research.

Newsweek's inaugural list highlights colleges and universities that demonstrate a strong commitment to advancing gender equity through inclusive academic programs, student support services, career readiness, and outcomes that empower women to thrive personally and professionally. With a female student population of 83% in the 2025–26 academic year, Goodwin University stands out in the state and region for its deep commitment to women's education, advancement, and economic mobility. The next closest Connecticut university listed at #94.

"This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to access and opportunity," said Goodwin University President Mark E. Scheinberg. "At Goodwin, we are proud to support women learners and leaders at every stage of their educational and professional journey — from first-generation college students to working professionals and adult learners — and to create pathways that lead to meaningful careers."

Goodwin University serves a diverse student population, with many learners balancing education alongside careers, caregiving responsibilities, and other life commitments. The University is known for its career-focused academic programs in areas like healthcare and manufacturing, along with flexible learning options and wraparound support services designed to remove barriers to higher education — particularly for women pursuing degrees in high-demand fields.

"Our students aim to step up, be more, and do more. We support them by starting with the individual and the bigger picture of who they are as a person and a learner," added Associate Provost for Learning and Teaching, Diana LaRocco. "By bringing accessible, inclusive, and personalized learning experiences to the forefront, Goodwin coaches diverse student populations for professional success."

As a mission-driven institution, Goodwin's student-centered approach has made higher education and career advancement more accessible to women across Connecticut and beyond, helping graduates achieve upward mobility and long-term success. This includes the more than 4,000 nurses and healthcare providers the school has graduated since 2005.

Being ranked #1 in Connecticut underscores Goodwin's role as a leader in advancing educational equity for women and reinforces its continued investment in programs and initiatives that foster belonging, opportunity, and achievement.

About Goodwin University

Goodwin University is a nonprofit institution of higher education located in Connecticut, dedicated to advancing education, access, and opportunity for students from all backgrounds. Offering certificate, associate, bachelor's, and graduate degree programs, Goodwin prepares students for meaningful careers through innovative, career-focused learning experiences.

