Goodwood Consulting and AdvizorPro Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Financial Services Industry Distribution

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwood Consulting and AdvizorPro today announced a strategic partnership bringing together Goodwood's expertise in marketing and sales technology automation with AdvizorPro's data and software integrations. Together, the two companies offer clients a comprehensive and cutting-edge solution for distribution in the financial services space.

Goodwood Consulting | Investment Manager Marketing & Sales

Goodwood Consulting is a leading provider in consulting and technology implementation services. They offer a suite of services designed to help clients streamline their operations, improve marketing and sales efforts, and reach their full potential. AdvizorPro is a leading provider of people and company intelligence for the investment industry. With unmatched data coverage, accuracy and depth of information, their innovative platform helps clients sell, market, and recruit smarter.

The partnership between Goodwood and AdvizorPro will allow financial service businesses to benefit from the combined knowledge and expertise of two industry leaders. This combination of Goodwood's technology implementation services with AdvizorPro's data and CRM integrations will provide clients with a comprehensive solution addressing their diverse needs, including data analysis, reporting, and decision-making. The two companies already share mutual clients that will benefit from a close collaboration and powerful set of synergies.

"We are thrilled to partner with AdvizorPro and bring our clients the best of both worlds," said Ryan Thibodeaux, President of Goodwood Consulting. "Our expertise in marketing and sales technology automation, combined with AdvizorPro's data and software integrations, will allow financial services businesses to achieve their full potential and stay ahead of the competition."

"We are proud to be joining forces with Goodwood Consulting," said Hesom Parhizkar, Co-Founder & CTO of AdvizorPro. "By combining our data and software integrations with Goodwood's technology implementation services, we can provide financial services businesses with a truly transformative solution that will help them stay ahead of the curve and succeed in today's fast-paced market."

As leaders in their respective fields, Goodwood Consulting and AdvizorPro have partnered with a commitment to delivering the highest quality services and solutions. The companies look forward to helping financial services businesses reach their full potential.

For more information, visit www.goodwood-consulting.com and www.advizorpro.com.

