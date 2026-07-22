Opening in early 2027, a California-based Goodwood Road Racing Club membership will be the first in a series of ventures across the USA, embodying Goodwood's passion for motorsport and car culture. The first event will be at Willow Springs in 2028.

Customers can join the waitlist now to become Founding Members at grrcamerica.com

WEST SUSSEX, England, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday 9 July, Goodwood announced the international expansion of the Goodwood Road Racing Club (GRRC), marking its first venture into the United States, which will begin with a California-based membership offering in 2027.

Announced at Festival of Speed, during a celebration of American motorsport and car culture, the move marks the beginning of a new era for Goodwood, bringing its distinctive approach to car culture to the United States for the first time.

Goodwood launches the Goodwood Road Racing Club of America

Founded nearly 30 years ago, the GRRC is the heart of Goodwood's motorsport community in the UK, offering members access to events, experiences and a shared passion for all things automotive. The California launch now brings that model to a wider audience, heralding the start of Goodwood's rollout across the United States and the arrival of a new force in American car culture.

The Goodwood Road Racing Club of America will set the benchmark for automotive membership, combining unrivalled access with a programme built around participation, bringing members closer to the cars, drivers and defining moments of motorsport than ever before. Designed with the American enthusiast in mind, the focus will be on getting behind the wheel, with a comprehensive year-round calendar of events and experiences across California and Nevada, including track days, driving tours, private visits and curated social gatherings, with the first event at Willow Springs in 2028.

At its core, the Club will celebrate the personal connection between people and their cars, welcoming all tastes, without the constraints of marque or category, and fostering a genuine sense of belonging. A highlight of each year will be a flagship event in California, inspired by US motorsport and car culture, delivered with the charm, wit and style for which Goodwood is renowned, which will place members – and their cars – at the very heart of the action. Combined with reciprocal access to Goodwood's UK events, the GRRC of America will establish a defining standard for what a car club can be.

Goodwood's connection with the United States stretches back more than two centuries. The 3rd Duke of Richmond - known as the 'Radical Duke' - was a staunch supporter of American Independence and worked closely with Thomas Paine to further the cause.

This year, as the United States marks 250 years since the Declaration of Independence, Goodwood celebrates its shared heritage. From the golden age of motor racing, when many of America's greatest drivers competed at Goodwood, to the present day, where American cars, drivers and fans are central to its headline events, the transatlantic connection remains strong. With a significant US audience, a growing base of GRRC members, and thousands of visitors travelling from across the Atlantic each year, this exciting new venture will bring two deeply connected automotive cultures closer than ever before.

The US Club will also be supported by three founding patrons: Sir Jackie Stewart, Mario Andretti and Richard Petty – each a towering figure in global motorsport, with longstanding ties to Goodwood, who embody the international spirit of the GRRC.

The Duke of Richmond CBE DL said:

"I am delighted to be launching the Goodwood Road Racing Club of America. For almost 30 years, the GRRC has been at the heart of everything we do at Goodwood - a wonderfully diverse community brought together by a shared passion for cars and motorsport of every genre. Bringing that spirit to the United States is not only a defining moment for us, but one we believe will resonate across the wider car culture world.

With California as our starting point, our aim is to create something genuinely new - a club built around unrivalled access, extraordinary experiences and a sense of belonging unlike anything else currently available to enthusiasts in America. Announcing it at Festival of Speed, as we celebrate American motorsport and 250 years since the Declaration of Independence, makes this moment even more meaningful."

Mario Andretti, Formula 1 World Champion, Indianapolis 500 and Daytona 500 winner said:

"Goodwood has always been a special place for drivers and fans alike - somewhere that truly understands the spirit of motorsport. I've had some wonderful experiences here over the years, so to be part of bringing the Goodwood Road Racing Club to the United States is incredibly exciting. America has an extraordinary passion for cars and racing, and if you're a true motoring or motorsport enthusiast, this is going to be the club to be part of. It's an honour to be involved at the start of something so special."

Further details about the Goodwood Road Racing Club of America based in California, including membership benefits and the full calendar of events, will be announced in due course. Customers can register their interest now at grrcamerica.com.

Notes to Editors:

Goodwood Road Racing Club of America

grrcamerica.com

Goodwood

goodwood.com

For more information, contact: Lexie Houghtaling, Ballantines PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Goodwood