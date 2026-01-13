Goody® Hair Teams Up with Lee® for Limited-Edition Accessories Collection

Renowned hair accessories brand collaborates with the iconic denim brand, offering assorted hair brushes, clips, scrunchies, and more

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic hair accessories brand, Goody, is thrilled to announce the launch of a limited-edition collection with Lee. This collection of hairbrushes and accessories is the first foray into hair and beauty market for the iconic American denim brand. Emphasizing Americana style inspired by denim the capsule is exclusively available at Walmart, Walmart.com and Lee.com.

Goody x Lee Jeans

"Goody is a leader in the hair and beauty market, and we're thrilled to partner with them on Lee's first accessories collaboration," said Joe Broyles, vice-president of global collaborations for Lee. "This capsule blends current trends and consumer needs and pairs perfectly with Lee's denim apparel and tops. We anticipate it will excite our current shoppers at Walmart as well as bring new fans to both brands."

The limited-edition collection is comprised of 20 items from Goody, including brushes, hair ties, headbands, scrunchies, claw clips, and bows. All pieces feature prints & colorways that are rooted in American style, highlighting denim, and reimagined for right now. This collaboration fuses the heritage of both brands with individual style and self-expression. With prices ranging from $5.94-$12.94, this stylish collection offers an affordable way for consumers to enjoy denim in a new way.

"There's something timeless about American denim and effortless, everyday style," said Jen Delaney, Senior Director of Brand Marketing, Goody. "As we head into America's 250th anniversary year, this Goody x Lee collection feels like a fresh take on modern Americana—classic, confident and strong."

The Goody x Lee® Collection is available now exclusively at Walmart.com, in select Walmart stores, and on Lee.com. For more on the collaboration, follow along at @goodyhair and @leejeans

About Goody:

Goody is the affordable, on-trend hair accessory and brush brand that delivers quality value solutions for every type of hair needs. Since the brand's founding in 1907, Goody has been the leader in 'ouchless' hair accessories, allowing you to freely experiment and express your personal style without worry about harm to your hair.

www.goody.com

About LEE:

Lee®, a Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) brand, is an iconic American brand that's been designing to a higher standard for 135 years. From its foundation of iconic denim and workwear, Lee has built a global following with products sold in more than 100 countries and 900+ branded retail locations. The brand's attention to trend-right and timeless styles and balance between denim and casual apparel appeals to male and female customers. Meanwhile, Lee's integration in pop culture with global collaborations, expanded lifestyle offerings and equity campaign is attracting a new generation of fans worldwide. For more information, visit www.lee.com.

www.lee.com

SOURCE Goody Hair