Goody Launches Goody+ To Allow Individuals and Corporations To Make Mobile Gifting More Personal and as Fun and Easy as Sending a Text

This financing will propel Goody as it continues to hire, support rapid customer interest, serve new users and accelerate product development. Goody launched in December 2020 and is led by a team that includes serial entrepreneur Edward Lando, tech lead Mark Bao, and Lee Linden - who sold the gifting startup Karma Gifts to Facebook in 2012. The team's goal is to emphasize the joy of gift-giving while minimizing the friction associated with the process.

"We are building something fundamentally good for the world, a product that allows people to share love, warmth and recognition around them. Life is too short to build something bad for the world or even neutral, especially when we have the luxury of choosing how to make those in our network feel recognized and appreciated." - Edward Lando, CEO

On Goody, users can send friends and family a personalized gift via text - no address needed. Recipients simply click the link to accept a gift, and they can customize it to their liking - selecting from a curated selection of innovative brands that make the type of gifts people love. Recipients will love the chance to select the flavor of chocolate they like best, or to trade a beach scented candle for a potted succulent.

Goody is also piloting an enterprise product called Goody+ that allows for 1-to-many gifting at scale via text or email. Goody+ enables companies to gift employees and customers in a thoughtful and highly curated manner, replacing outmoded and wasteful corporate branded swag. Goody+ is also a great option for gifting groups of friends and family, e.g. weddings, family reunions, and more. Sign up for the Goody+ pilot here: https://plus.ongoody.com

"NEA recognizes the importance of fostering virtual connections after the events of the past year and when we were introduced to the founding team at Goody we were immediately onboard to back and work with them," said Liza Landsman, General Partner at NEA. "Goody's ability to simplify gift-giving will add joy to the e-commerce industry, particularly in the corporate world, where branded gifts are frequently wasted. NEA is excited to assist Goody in their mission to optimize and personalize the gift-giving process."

Goody's mobile app launched in December 2020 and has built a base of enthusiastic users who have sent tens of thousands of gifts to friends and family members across the United States. Interested users can download the app at https://www.ongoody.com/ .

About Goody

Goody is the easiest way to send gifts to the people you care about in your life. We believe that we have a product that everyone in the world will want and love to use, and we have quickly become people's new destination to discover brands they will use and fall in love with.

About NEA

New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) is a global venture capital firm focused on helping entrepreneurs build transformational businesses across multiple stages, sectors and geographies. With nearly $24 billion in cumulative committed capital since the firm's founding in 1977, NEA invests in technology and healthcare companies at all stages in a company's lifecycle, from seed stage through IPO. The firm's long track record of successful investing includes more than 230 portfolio company IPOs and more than 390 mergers and acquisitions. www.nea.com.

SOURCE Goody

Related Links

http://www.ongoody.com/

