Goody Snack Delivery Service Debuts in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goody, a new on-demand delivery service, has debuted in Los Angeles and to celebrate the Lakers Championship, it is offering an unprecedented deal: free delivery for the rest of the year!

Delivering mainly snacks and ice cream (did anyone say Ben & Jerry's?), but also other household items found in a convenience store, in under 30 minutes to your door. They are available between Noon and 3:00 a.m., seven days a week.

Logo Goody App

The service delivers products from its local warehouses straight to consumers using their own drivers. There are no middle men and hence, the cost for the consumer is lower than most of the competition out there. Goody operates faster than any other delivery service out there. Your order will be at your door in less time than it takes to finish the next episode of whichever show you're binging.

"We are very excited to start operating in Los Angeles and to provide our customers with a service that didn't really exist in our city before us," said Reza Marashi, founder and CEO of Goody. "The other services out there like DoorDash and InstaCart are middle-men and charge an arm and a leg to deliver a small item to you….and take longer too."

"We wanted to create a service that we would use ourselves as consumers. We can deliver the same item you would find in a convenience store for basically the same price and faster than you can leave your house to go to the store and back."

Service began in Los Angeles September 30, and Goody operates in Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, UCLA, West Los Angeles, Century City, and Beverlywood.

All orders are accessible through the Goody mobile app (iOS and Android) or " Goody.Shop ." Users enter their address and scroll through a wide range of products across numerous categories including snacks, beverages, household goods, personal care, school supplies, pet supplies and more. Any order can be delivered for a flat $1.99 delivery fee.

For more information visit https://Goody.Shop or check us out on Facebook , or Instagram.

Goody was founded in 2020 by Reza Marashi, a local Los Angeles resident and UCLA alumni and is expanding to other cities fast.

