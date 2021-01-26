Goodyear Advances Tire Development With Second Dynamic Simulator

AKRON, Ohio and DARMSTADT, Germany, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) and VI-grade today announced a state-of-the-art DiM250 DYNAMIC Driving Simulator will be installed at Goodyear's Innovation Center in Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg.

Goodyear's new dynamic simulator is shown in the Engineering Test Lab location in Akron.

In addition to strengthening Goodyear's product development at the European site, the new driving simulator also enhances technical collaboration with its headquarters in Akron, Ohio, USA, where another DiM250 was recently put into operation. In addition, both of Goodyear's innovation centers employ VI-grade COMPACT Simulators to complement virtual tire development processes.

Driving simulators allow tire models to be developed, tested and validated early in the development cycle, identifying the best performing tires before building a first prototype. This matches with the pace of the automotive development process, providing tire models at the right time when requested by vehicle manufacturers.

"This level of simulation capability is a clear technology leadership advantage," said Chris Helsel, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Goodyear. "We are always looking to improve the development process and maintain our status as the preferred supplier for our customers."

"We are delighted to report on the adoption of a second DiM250 DYNAMIC Driving Simulator at Goodyear," said Guido Bairati, VP Global Sales and Marketing, VI-grade. "With DiM250 and COMPACT simulators on both sides of the ocean, Goodyear is now at the forefront of virtual tire development and gains a significant competitive advantage when it comes to collaboration with automotive OEMs and accelerated product development."

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About VI-grade

VI-grade is a leading provider of real-time simulation software and driver-in-the-loop simulators. Established in 2005, VI-grade delivers innovative solutions for streamlining the transportation vehicle development process from concept to sign-off in the automotive, aerospace, motorcycle, motorsports and railway sectors. With offices in Germany, Switzerland, Italy, UK, Japan, China, and the USA and a worldwide channel network of more than 20 trusted partners, VI-grade is a dynamic and growing company with a highly skilled technical team.

VI-grade is part of Spectris plc, the expert in providing insight through precision measurement. Spectris' global group of businesses are focused on delivering value beyond measure for all stakeholders. Spectris is headquartered in Egham, Surrey, United Kingdom; the company employs approximately 9,000 people located in more than 30 countries.

