Goodyear Air Springs Recognizes Century Mold As Strategic Partner with 2025 Supplier Award

QUERÉTARO, Mexico, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Mold, a leading North American injection molding manufacturer serving the Automotive, Defense, and Industrial markets, has been recognized by Goodyear Air Springs with a 2025 Supplier Award for outstanding performance and partnership.

The award, presented to Century Mold's Querétaro, Mexico facility, honors the team's exceptional partnership, consistent quality, and commitment to innovation in producing precision-molded components for Goodyear Air Springs' automotive programs.

During Goodyear Air Spring's recognition ceremony, company leaders emphasized the vital role suppliers play in their shared success:

"Every supplier in this room plays a vital role in our success. Together, we can deliver growth that is profitable, responsible, and sustainable. Let's celebrate your achievements and look forward to building an even brighter future together."

"Receiving this award from Goodyear Air Springs is a tremendous honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our Mexico team," said Adrian Velazco, Sales Director. "We take great pride in being a trusted partner and in helping our customers bring innovative, high-quality products to market."

The award reflects Century Mold's deep commitment to a collaborative approach that defines their work with its customers like Goodyear Air Springs to solve challenges, strengthen supply chains, and drive innovation.

"Partnerships like this are what drive our business forward," added Elizabeth Blake, Chief Commercial Officer. "We're grateful to Goodyear Air Springs for this recognition and look forward to continuing to grow together."

About Century Mold

Century Mold is a trusted plastic injection molding partner for OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers with six facilities throughout the USA and Mexico. The company specializes in precision-engineered components for the Automotive, Defense, and Industrial markets, helping customers reduce risk, improve quality, and bring products to market faster.

