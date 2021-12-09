GOODYEAR AND MICKEY THOMPSON HIT THE GAS ON INTEGRATION

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a continued focus on identifying connections to benefit a combined organization, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) announced that Mickey Thompson ET Front tires are now produced at Goodyear's Innovation Center Manufacturing (ICM) facility in Akron, Ohio.

Goodyear’s general manager of global race tires, Stu Grant, poses with Dominick Wycoff, Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels’ president to highlight the new Mickey Thompson ET Front tire.

"Throughout the integration process, our teams have remained committed to working together, and this is a great example of how quickly and efficiently our motorsports groups were able to collaborate and leverage Goodyear's manufacturing footprint," said Dominick Wycoff, Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels president.

The production of the new Mickey Thompson ET Front tire signifies a historic milestone in the Goodyear and Cooper Tire integration, as this is the first Cooper tire manufactured at a Goodyear facility in the U.S.

"Goodyear and Mickey Thompson have each played a monumental role in the history of drag racing," said Stu Grant, Goodyear's general manager of global race tires. "Now, as a combined organization with over 100 years collectively in the sport, we're excited to continue that momentum and innovative product development as we look to the future of drag racing."

