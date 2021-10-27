Goodyear And Waze Team Up To Bring College Football Analyst Kirk Herbstreit And The Iconic Goodyear Blimp To Your Drives This College Football Season

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmy award-winning college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is a new navigation voice option for Waze, thanks to a collaboration with Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT).

Available now through Jan. 31, 2022, the Goodyear and Waze integration takes the college football experience beyond the stadium to the roads as fans drive to games, tailgates and viewing parties throughout the country.

Goodyear teams up with Waze to take the college football experience beyond the stadiums to the roads as fans drive to games, tailgates and viewing parties throughout the country. The Goodyear Blimp has provided aerial coverage for college football’s most marquee matchups since the 1955 Rose Bowl. Now through January 31, Waze users in the U.S. can select the Goodyear Blimp icon to guide them to their destinations throughout college football season. Award-winning college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is a new navigation voice option for Waze. To turn on this feature, Waze users can visit their settings and select Kirk Herbstreit’s name under Voice & Sound options.

"It's great to work with brands that are as passionate about college football as I am," said Herbstreit. "College football fans are showing up to support their teams near and far this year, and now Goodyear and Waze are making it even easier for fans to follow their teams on the road to greatness this season."

The Goodyear Blimp has become synonymous with college football's most marquee matchups and superior performances on the field. So, in addition to the new voice option, Waze users in the U.S. can select the Goodyear Blimp icon to guide them to their destinations. All 129 Division 1 college football stadiums are also marked on the Waze map, making it easier than ever for fans to travel to their favorite stadium.

In celebration of the determination and grit it takes to get to Indianapolis, Goodyear is also hosting a 'Road to Greatness' sweepstakes now through Nov. 13. Fans who submit their predictions on the teams who will make it to the championship will have a chance to win tickets to the 2021 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and the 2022 CFP National Championship. *

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to U.S. residents 18 or older (19 in Ala and Neb, 21 in Miss). Msg & Data rates may apply. Sweepstakes begins September 4, 2021 and ends November 13, 2021. Sweepstakes subject to Official Rules at roadtogreatnesssweeps.com. Void where prohibited.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 55 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About Waze

Waze is where people and technology meet to solve transportation challenges. It's a platform that empowers communities to contribute road data, edit Waze maps, and carpool to improve the way we move about the world. Thanks to Wazers everywhere, Waze is able to partner with municipalities and transit authorities to reduce traffic and congestion—leveraging current infrastructure while impacting city planning.

A world with better transportation doesn't have to be in the distant future. By harnessing the power of community to reverse negative trends in transportation, Waze can create a world where traffic is history. Visit www.waze.com to learn more.

