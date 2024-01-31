GOODYEAR ANNOUNCES THE GP-3E OFF-THE-ROAD TIRE WITH A NEW VERSATILE TREAD DESIGN FOR WHEEL LOADERS, GRADERS AND ARTICULATED DUMP TRUCKS

The Goodyear GP-3E tire is rated for E-3, L-3 and G-3 loads and balances treadwear and traction to get the tough jobs done

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) recently launched the GP-3E tire line to add to the Goodyear Off-the-Road (OTR) portfolio. The GP-3E line is a general purpose OTR tire offered in several sizing options that features specially formulated tread compounds engineered to support longer wear and advanced abrasion resistance for various types of underfoot conditions. A deep, versatile tread design and sizing options means the GP-3E offers toughness and flexibility to handle construction and material loading and carrying jobs.

A deep, versatile tread design and sizing options means the GP-3E is a tough, all-purpose tire for wheel loaders, graders and articulated dump trucks. The lightweight design of the GP-3E helps drive efficiency and an optimized cost per hour.
The GP-3E tire line features specially formulated tread compounds engineered to support longer wear and advanced abrasion resistance for various types of underfoot conditions that need versatility and traction.
"The GP-3E is a tough, all-purpose tire for job sites with challenging environments that need versatility and traction," said Loic Ravasio, general manager, Goodyear Global & Americas OTR. "The innovative, lightweight design of the GP-3E tire helps drive efficiency and an optimized cost per hour for the job at hand."

The GP-3E is equipped with the following features and benefits:

  • New tread design balances traction and treadwear for a variety of applications.
  • Multiple steel belt construction optimizes uptime and productivity through improved resistance to cuts and penetrations.
  • Specially formulated tread compounding supports longer wear and advanced abrasion resistance for optimized cost per hour.
  • Versatile design and sizing options to accommodate conventional diesel engine, hybrid and electric vehicles.

The GP-3E is the latest offering in the OTR portfolio to help deliver Goodyear Total Mobility – the trusted Products, Reliable Services and Tire Management Solutions your business needs. For more information on the GP-3E tire and the rest of Goodyear's OTR offerings, visit www.GoodyearOTR.com.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

