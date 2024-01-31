GOODYEAR ANNOUNCES THE GP-3E OFF-THE-ROAD TIRE WITH A NEW VERSATILE TREAD DESIGN FOR WHEEL LOADERS, GRADERS AND ARTICULATED DUMP TRUCKS

"The GP-3E is a tough, all-purpose tire for job sites with challenging environments that need versatility and traction," said Loic Ravasio, general manager, Goodyear Global & Americas OTR. "The innovative, lightweight design of the GP-3E tire helps drive efficiency and an optimized cost per hour for the job at hand."

The GP-3E is equipped with the following features and benefits:

New tread design balances traction and treadwear for a variety of applications.

balances traction and treadwear for a variety of applications. Multiple steel belt construction optimizes uptime and productivity through improved resistance to cuts and penetrations.

optimizes uptime and productivity through improved resistance to cuts and penetrations. Specially formulated tread compounding supports longer wear and advanced abrasion resistance for optimized cost per hour.

supports longer wear and advanced abrasion resistance for optimized cost per hour. Versatile design and sizing options to accommodate conventional diesel engine, hybrid and electric vehicles.

The GP-3E is the latest offering in the OTR portfolio to help deliver Goodyear Total Mobility – the trusted Products, Reliable Services and Tire Management Solutions your business needs. For more information on the GP-3E tire and the rest of Goodyear's OTR offerings, visit www.GoodyearOTR.com.

