GOODYEAR ANNOUNCES WINNERS IN 40TH ANNIVERSARY HIGHWAY HERO PROGRAM

Winners highlight the important role truckers play in keeping our highways safe by going above and beyond to help those in need

AKRON, Ohio, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced two winners in the 40th anniversary Goodyear Highway Hero program. Since 1983, Goodyear has recognized commercial drivers who go above and beyond their regular duties to keep our highways safe by acting courageously for the good of others on roadways across the U.S. and Canada.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company today announced the winners of the Goodyear Highway Hero Award. Winners highlight the important role truckers play in keeping our highways safe by going above and beyond to help those in need. Since 1983, Goodyear has been recognizing commercial drivers who go above and beyond their regular duties to keep our highways safe. Timothy VanNostrand, an owner/operator of his own logging transport company from Northville, New York, was named a winner of this year’s Goodyear Highway Hero award. VanNostrand sprang into action and used his logging truck to block a suspect’s escape when a New York State Trooper traffic stop escalated into a shootout. Elijah Ramos, a driver for Ryder System, Inc., from Victorville, California, was named a winner of this year’s Goodyear Highway Hero award. As he drove through a remote desert area, Ramos witnessed a crash and sprang into action, assessing the situation and comforting an injured woman until help arrived.

"In 2023, we asked for nominations of commercial drivers who went above and beyond to help others on the road," said Rich Cottrell, senior director, Commercial Marketing. "The stories submitted this year reinforced the important job that commercial drivers play in our everyday lives and illustrate in heroic ways the powerful impact professional drivers can have on the roads, individual lives and communities when they help others."

The grand prize winners and runners-up in this year's program faced different challenges in the course of their duty but, in a similar fashion, jumped in to help, regardless of danger or situation.

In June 2023, Timothy VanNostrand, an owner/operator of his own logging transport company from Northville, New York, turned hero. During a New York State Trooper traffic stop that escalated into a shootout, VanNostrand sprang into action. He used his logging truck to block the suspect's escape, preventing a potentially disastrous situation. In those intense 12 minutes, gunfire exchanged between the trooper and the assailant. The suspect fled into nearby woods, pursued by police. Thanks to VanNostrand's swift response, the impact was contained, sparing motorists and pedestrians. Reflecting on the incident, the member of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) humbly stated, "I'm just grateful to have been in the right place at the right time and place to prevent the situation from being much, much worse, as my seemingly normal Friday route turned something that you only see on television."

In September 2023, Elijah Ramos, a driver for Ryder System, Inc., was on his morning route in Victorville, California. As he drove through a remote desert area, he witnessed an SUV lose control, cross multiple lanes of traffic and crash into a field. Ramos sprang into action, assessing the situation and promptly alerting his dispatcher. He stayed with the injured young woman until help arrived, ensuring a swift response in the isolated location. "Since it was such a remote area, it could have been a long time until help arrived," said Ramos. "I was glad to be there when it happened and to call for help quickly." Afterward, he went back to work and resumed his route.

After a nationwide call for entries, finalists were identified and reviewed by a panel of independent industry judges to help select VanNostrand and Ramos as the grand prize winners. They will receive prizes from Goodyear in recognition of their heroic actions. After review, two additional finalists will be recognized as runners-up and receive their own Goodyear prizes. The runners-up are:

Joshua Day, an ABF Freight driver from Potsdam, Ohio, sprang into action when a motorist's truck and camper spun out of control, flipped and landed on the side of a busy road. Day swiftly pulled over, assisted the injured driver and ensured their safety by moving them away from a hazardous propane leak until first responders arrived.

Russel Peasley, a Brakebush Transportation driver from Necedah, Wisconsin, witnessed a car veer off a busy interstate, flip and land in a field. He sprang into action, joining other drivers to lift the car and rescue the trapped driver. After freeing her, Peasley stayed by her side, providing comfort until emergency medical services arrived.

The Goodyear Highway Hero Award is one way Goodyear helps recognize the importance of the commercial trucking industry. As prize recipients, VanNostrand, Ramos, Day and Peasley join the exclusive group of past honorees celebrating professional drivers who act selflessly for the good of others on the highways throughout the U.S. and Canada. To learn more about the Highway Hero Award, view exclusive content and read up about former winners, visit www.goodyeartrucktires.com/newsroom/highway-heroes/.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 71,000 people and manufactures its products in 55 facilities in 22 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company