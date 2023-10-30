GOODYEAR COMPLETES ITS LARGEST SOLAR PANEL INSTALLATION TO DATE AT ITS PULANDIAN PLANT IN CHINA

SHANGHAI, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) announced today that it has completed its largest solar panel installation to date at its Pulandian manufacturing plant in Dalian, China. With more than 29,700 solar panels installed, the panels will power the plant, as well as office and warehouse buildings. The panels are estimated to reduce carbon emissions from purchased electricity by 17,000 metric tons per year over 25 years.

Goodyear Pulandian plant rooftop with solar panels covering 178,053 square meters.
In 2021, to help reduce its carbon footprint, Goodyear announced its goal of transitioning its manufacturing operations and processes to all renewable energy by 2040, with a mid-term goal of 100% renewable electricity in its manufacturing operations by 2030. Investments in solar power generating technology in Goodyear's Asia Pacific region have created a generation capacity of approximately 28 megawatts of electricity. Globally, Goodyear operates onsite solar generation systems at 10 facilities, with a total capacity of 30 megawatts.

"Goodyear prides itself on our work to create a better future, and our commitment to renewable energy is an important part of that. We are increasing our use of renewable energy in our manufacturing facilities with solar installations at our plants in China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand," said Nathaniel Madarang, president, Goodyear Asia Pacific. "We expect to continue to add additional onsite solar capacity in our region helping us to reach our corporate-wide 2030 and 2040 goals."

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

