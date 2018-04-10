Goodyear Declares Dividend on Common Stock

AKRON, Ohio, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Directors of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) have declared a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable June 1, 2018, to shareholders of record on May 1, 2018. The payout represents an annual rate of 56 cents per share.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 48 facilities in 22 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN

