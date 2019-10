Goodyear Declares Dividend on Common Stock

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Directors of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) have declared a quarterly dividend of 16 cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable Dec. 2, 2019, to shareholders of record on Nov. 1, 2019. The payout represents an annual rate of 64 cents per share.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN

