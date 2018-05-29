Goodyear Engages Workforce Through Annual Global Week of Volunteering

AKRON, Ohio, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is reinforcing its commitment to volunteerism and caring for communities with its Global Week of Volunteering from May 31 through June 6. Building on the success of its inaugural Global Week of Volunteering in 2017, Goodyear volunteers at more than 20 global locations will team up with more than 40 local organizations to work on 130 community projects during the week.

"We know that people value working for companies that give back and take action to better their communities," said Paul Fitzhenry, Goodyear's senior vice president of Global Communications. "The week of volunteering serves as a focal point for our volunteer work throughout the year and supports our objective of inspiring and energizing our teams to serve in our communities."

Studies show that 74 percent of employees feel more engaged at work when volunteer opportunities are provided. Among millennials, 64 percent specifically consider a company's corporate social responsibility programs when deciding where to work, while 88 percent find their jobs more fulfilling when they are provided opportunities to make a positive impact.

"Encouraging employee volunteerism through events like the week of volunteering are wins for everyone involved," said Fitzhenry. "Our associates, the community organizations we support and the company all benefit from this focused effort."

In addition to its global headquarters in Akron, Ohio, and U.S. plants locations, Goodyear teams in Luxembourg, China, India, Canada, Chile, South Africa and Romania will host local volunteer efforts as part of the global initiative. The projects include Goodyear associates rolling up their sleeves to work alongside community partners as well as skills-based seminars where associates share their professional expertise. At its Akron headquarters, Goodyear is organizing 18 professional development workshops for more than 400 Akron area non-profit professionals.

The Global Week of Volunteering is the embodiment of the company's commitment to its Goodyear Better Future platform focused on providing associates with opportunities to participate in safe, smart and sustainable community engagement programs across the globe. Learn more at www.goodyear.com/community.

