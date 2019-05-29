Goodyear Hosts Third Annual Global Week of Volunteering

AKRON, Ohio, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will highlight its commitment to volunteerism and caring for communities with its third annual Global Week of Volunteering, May 30 through June 5. Since its inception, the Global Week of Volunteering has contributed more than 15,000 hours of volunteer service performed by thousands of associates in 22 locations where Goodyear operates.

"Our associates are giving their time and talents to deserving non-profits around the world this week, which is symbolic of the work Goodyear does year-round to help the communities where we operate," Laura Duda, Goodyear's senior vice president of Global Communications, said. "Goodyear's week of volunteering allows us to rally our collective passion for volunteerism in one unified effort to serve."

Goodyear teams will perform hands-on volunteer work and extend professional services to non-profit organizations in more than 30 locations around the world. Some of the activities on the Global Week of Volunteering schedule for 2019 include: revitalizing a part of the Kokra River Canyon with the Center for Sustainable Development in Kranj, Slovenia; hosting a bicycle safety event at Primary School Number 10 in Debica, Poland; and teaching high school students decision-making skills and personal finance management with the Boys & Girls Club in Carson, California.

At its Akron headquarters, Goodyear is offering professional development workshops for more than 400 Akron-area non-profit professionals, along with 1,200 associate volunteer opportunities benefiting more than 30 local organizations. In addition, highlighting the company's commitment to STEM education, Goodyear will design and build a STEM-themed escape room for students at Akron Public Schools National Inventors Hall of Fame STEM Middle and High School.

The Global Week of Volunteering reflects Goodyear's commitment to providing associates with opportunities to support safe, smart and sustainable community programs around the globe. Learn more at www.goodyear.com/community.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company:

Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

