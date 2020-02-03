Goodyear Introduces Tire Management, Improving Efficiency for Commercial Fleets

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To further enhance the Goodyear Total Solution of trusted products and premier nationwide service network, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has introduced Complete Tire Management for commercial fleets.

By combining Goodyear's best-in-class tire monitoring, insights and service capabilities, Goodyear Tire Management offers a complete solution customized for a fleet's needs. The suite of products and services enable companies to focus on their fleet management and business operations while Goodyear monitors their tires and provides actionable and insightful information to activate tire service where needed.

"Businesses have a lot riding on their tire investments. Their ability to deliver goods and services for their customers is dependent on reliable mobility," said Johnny McIntosh, Goodyear's director of integrated solutions and tire management. "Poorly managed tires can affect the overall tire life, fuel efficiency and vehicle uptime. That's why we have introduced Tire Management and remain committed to helping fleets achieve operational and financial efficiencies."

Goodyear Tire Management currently focuses on four primary products:

Goodyear Tire Optix. This digital inspection toolset helps fleets quickly and accurately detect critical tire data, such as tire pressure, tread depth and tire wear conditions. With real-time alerts and detailed inspection results, Goodyear Tire Optix helps fleets optimize their long-term tire performance. https://www.goodyeartrucktires.com/programs/tire-optix/ Goodyear CheckPoint. The drive-over reader device provides automated inspections of tire pressure and tread depth. Positioned at a fleet yard entrance, this in-ground device scans passing trucks and triggers alerts to fleet maintenance if there are any immediate tire concerns that require attention. This solution enables large numbers of vehicles to be inspected efficiently and offers a frequently updated snapshot of tire health. https://www.goodyeartrucktires.com/tire-management/checkpoint-dor.html Goodyear TPMS Plus. This on-vehicle, active monitoring system evaluates tire conditions in real-time using Goodyear's unique, fleet-specific algorithms. TPMS Plus helps fleets identify critical issues, such as tire air leaks and high temperatures, while also providing predictive tire maintenance analytics to help reduce tire related roadside breakdowns. https://www.goodyeartrucktires.com/tire-management/tpms-plus.html Goodyear TireReady. A comprehensive Tire Management solution, Goodyear TireReady is a tire subscription program custom-designed to meet the specific needs of an individual fleet. Goodyear and its dealer network will manage and optimize the entire lifecycle of a tire – from new tire choices to retreads, monitoring, service, analytics and more. This all-encompassing solution allows fleets to focus on their core business while Goodyear takes care of the tires.

"Goodyear Tire Management helps fleets fully understand tire costs and performance," said McIntosh. "Fleets that have piloted Goodyear Tire Management have reduced emergency service spend, increased tire life and improved retreadability."

With a continued focus on providing commercial fleets with innovative and effective solutions that enable them to gain efficiencies in their tire monitoring programs, Goodyear is proud to bring forward the Complete Tire Management program. For more information on Goodyear Tire Management and its host of solutions and services, visit https://www.goodyeartrucktires.com/tire-management/.

