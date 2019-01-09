Goodyear Names New Human Resources Leadership

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced that Gary VanderLind, vice president of Human Resources for the company's Americas region will become senior vice president, Global Human Resources, effective Feb. 1, 2019.

VanderLind began his Goodyear career in the company's retail stores in 1985, during which time he managed multiple company-owned outlets for the company. He then advanced through various Human Resources roles in North America, EMEA and the Americas, as well as corporate and functional roles.

Gary VanderLind

Chairman, CEO and President Richard J. Kramer said, "Goodyear's 64,000 associates are the most important ingredient to our success as we seek to capitalize on the trends shaping the global mobility landscape. With three decades of proven Goodyear experience in multiple regions and serving many parts of the business, Gary is uniquely positioned to make an impact on attracting and developing our talent around the world."

VanderLind succeeds John Lucas, who is retiring. He will report directly to Kramer.

