GOODYEAR REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today reported results for the third quarter of 2022 in an Investor Letter published to its investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com.

The Company will host an investor call on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 8 a.m. EDT that will focus on questions and answers. Participating in the conference call will be Richard J. Kramer, chairman, chief executive officer and president; Darren R. Wells, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and Christina L. Zamarro, vice president, finance and treasurer.

The conference call can be accessed on the website or via telephone by calling either (800) 895-3361 or (785) 424-1062 before 7:55 a.m. and providing the conference ID "Goodyear." A replay will be available by calling (800) 753-9134 or (402) 220-2678. The replay will also remain available on the website.

