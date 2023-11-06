GOODYEAR REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

06 Nov, 2023, 16:30 ET

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today reported results for the third quarter 2023 in an Investor Letter published to its investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com.

The Company will host an investor call on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 8:30 a.m. EST that will focus on questions and answers. Participating in the conference call will be Richard J. Kramer, chairman, chief executive officer and president; and Christina L. Zamarro, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The investor call can be accessed on the website or via telephone by calling either (800) 225-9448 or (203) 518-9708 before 8:25 a.m. and providing the conference ID "Goodyear." A replay will be available by calling (800) 753-4606 or (402) 220-2103. The replay will also remain available on the website.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

