Goodyear SightLine First Intelligent Tire Solution For Last-Mile Delivery

AKRON, Ohio, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT), a leader in connected mobility, today announced the first tire intelligence solution for cargo van fleets, Goodyear SightLine.

Goodyear SightLine will help enable seamless, safe and reliable mobility for all vehicles starting with cargo vans serving the field service, construction and last-mile delivery industries.

Later this year, Goodyear SightLine will also be available to Goodyear's original equipment customers and emerging fleet and mobility providers.

Initially available in North America and Europe, Goodyear SightLine uses sensors with cloud-based algorithms to communicate with fleet operators in real-time.

Goodyear's proprietary predictive maintenance technologies can help to address many challenges facing drivers and fleet managers today, including predicting breakdowns, minimizing downtime and monitoring tire pressure and wear for enhanced safety and more cost-efficient mobility.

"Much like smart watches that monitor vitals like heartrates and oxygen levels, Goodyear SightLine's tire intelligence monitors the health of a tire," said Chris Helsel, senior vice president, global operations and chief technology officer. "Goodyear SightLine takes the mystery out of understanding tires and provides proactive mobility insights to communicate when tires need service or replacement."

Goodyear has accumulated billions of test miles on tire solutions powered by Goodyear SightLine through pilot programs and with its launch establishes the groundwork for a connected-tire future in which every tire provides intelligence. Goodyear has articulated a company goal to have tire intelligence in all new products by 2027.

In the future, Goodyear SightLine technology will not only provide feedback on the tire, but provide feedback on road conditions, enabling connected, autonomous mobility. Initial testing has shown integrating Goodyear SightLine technology into a vehicle's control's system can reduce stopping distance loss by 30%.

For more information, visit www.goodyearsightline.com.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 54 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

