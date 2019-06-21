Goodyear to Supply Airbus A321XLR with Flight Radial Tires

AKRON, Ohio, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has been conditionally selected as a supplier by Airbus to provide its Flight Radial tires as main and nose landing gear for Airbus' new A321XLR aircraft.

The Flight Radial, one of Goodyear's most advanced aviation products, incorporates Goodyear Featherweight Alloy Core Bead Technology and strong, rigid tread belts with enhanced rubber that offer dimensional stability, longer service life and increased cut resistance.

"Goodyear's Flight Radial Tires will be an excellent fit for the new Airbus A321XLR and we look forward to serving as a supplier of this impressive aircraft," said Dan Smytka, Goodyear's president of off-highway businesses.

This success continues the long-standing relationship and collaboration between Airbus and Goodyear and underscores Goodyear's commitment to supplying the aviation industry with premium products and services.

According to Airbus, the A321XLR will deliver an unprecedented extra-long range of up to 4,700 nm, which is 15% more than its A321LR version, but with the same unbeatable fuel efficiency.

