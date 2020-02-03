Goodyear's New WinterCommand Ultra Delivers Premium Winter Tire Performance

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has introduced its strongest performing winter tire yet, the Goodyear WinterCommand Ultra. The new tire demonstrates exceptional performance on ice and snow and earned No.1 rankings among leading competitors in wet handling, wet cornering grip, deep water curved hydroplaning and ride comfort.* This new, premium studless tire features 53 sizes and offers optimal grip for drivers looking to maximize traction and elevate starting and stopping power in winter driving conditions.

Delivering best-in-class performance, the Goodyear WinterCommand Ultra features:

Phenomenal winter performance with a Cryo-Adaptative compound, engineered to improve pliability to let drivers own the road in extreme cold;

V-Tred Technology, featuring hydro dynamic grooves to maximize water, slush and snow evacuation without compromising ride comfort;

Ultimate control and acceleration with ActiveGrip Technology, offering exceptional handling and traction in wet and slushy conditions; and

Active Block Cuts and Adaptive SipeGrip Technology, delivering superior gripping power under slippery conditions caused by rain, snow and ice.

"The performance of Goodyear WinterCommand Ultra is the result of Goodyear's concentrated focus on the revitalization of our winter portfolio," said Ron Henegar, senior product marketing manager at Goodyear. "Investing in new technology and targeting the premium sedan and CUV segment of the market with this product gives us a strong winter line that will help to drive growth in a segment with enormous potential."

The Goodyear WinterCommand Ultra will be available for purchase starting in the third quarter of 2020 in 23 initial sizes, covering 15- to 18-inch rim diameters and focusing on passenger sedans and CUVs. Approximately 30 additional sizes for 18- to 20-inch rim diameters will be introduced in 2021. Potential popular vehicle applications may include the Audi A6, BMW 3 Series, Nissan Rogue, Dodge Charger, Volvo XC90 and GMC Acadia.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 63,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

* Based on internal testing comparing Goodyear WinterCommand Ultra to Michelin X-Ice Xi3 & Bridgestone Blizzak WS90 (215/60R16) on a 2018 Toyota Camry. Actual on road results may vary.

