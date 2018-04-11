The service will be free of charge to Google Analytics users until June 1st 2018, whereafter the user can choose to subscribe at a subscription fee of US$ 45.00 per month for continued access.

"Most companies with a website only interact with about 5-8% of their website's visitors. This new extension, companies get access to the huge potential getting a full overview of everyone having visited their website. This will not only support sales generation, but also to get a deeper understand of who their customers, where they are coming from, and which industry-branch. The new leads report containing these data from the past twelve months, provide powerful and valuable insights to any business" states Rasmus Refer, CEO at Fastbase, Inc.

Fastbase, Inc. has undertaken rapid growth and count more than 800,000 companies and top brands using Fastbase, Inc.'s web analytics software to generate leads within the B2B industry. Fastbase Inc., incorporated in January 2015, is currently in the process of to be listed on the London Stock Exchange as one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world.

The Fastbase, Inc. founders and management team can now be added to the long list of successful technology entrepreneurs in Denmark like Skype, Just Eat, Zendesk, Simcorp, Navison, Unity Technologies, Tradeshift and Sitecore.

http://www.fastbase.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/google-analytics-extension-powered-by-fastbase-inc-bring-enhanced-intelligence-with-detailed-website-visitor-information-12-months-back-300627937.html

SOURCE Fastbase, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fastbase.com

