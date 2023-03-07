'Google and Bing Have a Native Language; If You Want to Rank Higher in Internet Search, You Have to Learn How to Speak It' - WordLift and Kalicube Form Partnership in the New Search Optimization Era

ROME, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WordLift and Kalicube announced their partnership with the mission to elevate SEO performance. WordLift and Kalicube help business websites of all sizes speak the language Google uses to decide what will be included in its search results. With WordLift and Kalicube together, companies can see their websites appear on the top of Google search results, getting more visibility and conversions. Working in perfect synergy, WordLift and Kalicube have become a powerful combination to elevate companies looking to move into the new Entity-Based SEO era driven by ChatGPT.

"Speaking Google's native language is the new El Dorado," said Jason Barnard, Kalicube Founder. "It is only when you can communicate effectively that you can educate the gatekeeper. And it is only when you educate the gatekeeper that you can dominate your market."

The Kalicube Process focuses on informing Google's knowledge algorithms about Cornerstone Entities – companies and key people within them – to help Google better understand these entities. This, in turn, triggers Google to create Knowledge Panels for each and pushes those entities into Google's main Knowledge Graph. WordLift mimics this process for every site webpage while linking those panels to other important concepts that help Google build its guiding Knowledge Graphs.

"Our partnership with Kalicube strengthens our commitment to provide the best solutions for entity-based SEO," said Andrea Volpini, WordLift CEO and Founder. "Together, WordLift and Kalicube help businesses make their entities sound clear to both Google and Bing, which leads to improved visibility and increased credibility in search results. This combined approach results in stronger online reputation management and improved search engine visibility."

WordLift and Kalicube provide Google and other search engines with a clear, consistent, and complete message that helps search engines display website content in a higher position within each search result – ultimately driving more visitors to the website. Understanding Entities and Cornerstones' basic but important concepts allow Kalicube and WordLift software to translate the backbone of each website analyzed.

"Working within the exact parameters of Google's algorithms is the key, and it all starts by speaking Google's native language," said Jason Barnard. "Kalicube sets this communication foundation, while WordLift builds the structures on that foundation."

For more detailed descriptions of the process, along with the latest product information and platform evolutions, please visit Kalicube and WordLift online.

About Kalicube – The Brand SERP Specialists

Established in 2015, Kalicube is a digital marketing agency with a unique platform that empowers brands to increase their presence and visibility on Google by pioneering the concept of Brand SERP Optimization and Knowledge Panel Management. Kalicube's software and expert team work to finetune and correct inconsistencies that cause companies to be excluded from Google's algorithms – ultimately helping those companies grow by increasing their brand visibility across the web. Learn more at: www.kalicube.com .

About WordLift – The A.I. Needed to Grow Your Traffic

Founded in 2017, WordLift developed the first A.I.-based platform that uses machine learning for website optimization on search engines. The WordLift platform helps bloggers, professionals, agencies, and businesses translate their content into information that search engines can understand, ensuring more organic website traffic while improving the quality of each user's experience. Learn more at: www.wordLift.io .

