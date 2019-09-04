Google and YouTube Will Pay Record $170 Million for Alleged Violations of Children's Privacy Law

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Google LLC and its subsidiary YouTube, LLC will pay a record $170 million to settle allegations by the Federal Trade Commission and the New York Attorney General that the YouTube video sharing service illegally collected personal information from children without their parents' consent.

The settlement requires Google and YouTube to pay $136 million to the FTC and $34 million to New York for allegedly violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) Rule. The $136 million penalty is by far the largest amount the FTC has ever obtained in a COPPA case since Congress enacted the law in 1998….for more information go to www.ftc.gov.

