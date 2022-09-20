Google-Backed Startup, Massage Robotics, Set to Show How Robots Can Help People Heal with Problem-Free Massage Therapy - Launches Equity Crowdfunding via StartEngine

'Feel Human Again. We make robots because life hurts.'

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Robotics recently highlighted a number of problematic access issues with massage therapy that continue to keep patients from choosing massage when they need it. Issues like affordability, pain, time management, shortage of therapists, and body privacy. Founded by Christian Mackin and Sean Mackin, Massage Robotics is the creator of the first life-sized massage robot – fully articulated and able to learn and evolve its massage routines via Machine Learning, AI, and Natural Language Processing using Google's Dialogflow. These robots will solve many problems facing the multibillion-dollar massage and massage therapy industry.

More than just a startup, Massage Robotics has already garnered backing from the Google Cloud Platform, gained a star-studded expert Board of Advisors, received nationwide media attention, and presented findings at multiple prestigious trade and tech shows. And the company is currently running a successful equity crowdfunding campaign via StartEngine.

"Probably the most glaring issue with massage are patients' fears of body security," said Christian Mackin, Co-Founder and CEO. "In a post pandemic world, touchless technologies are increasingly popular. Many people don't like being touched by someone unfamiliar. And with allegations of sexual misconduct in the news from time to time, the massage industry sometimes struggles with its reputation. Robots solve this problem precisely because they are not human."

"Ultimately, we're offering a Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) monthly subscription for B2B wellness clinics. And we anticipate that these will be priced to be approximately equal to the monthly income of one therapist. And other problems like affordability, shortage of therapists, and time management are solved by our overarching business plan, with the guidance of our advisory board."

Massage Robotics: Board of Advisors

Jerome Williams: Retired professional basketball player, active in the NBA between 1996 and 2005. Played for the Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, and the New York Knicks.

Ben Way: Best-selling author, leading futurologist, philanthropist, entrepreneur, tech investor; widely known for his appearance on Secret Millionaire.

Dr. Patrick Khaziran: Founder of Sports Rehab in L.A. and Encino, Dr. Khaziran specializes in Sports Injury Rehab, Chiropractic Care, and Post Surgery Recovery. Highly respected in the field of physiotherapy, having treated hundreds of professional athletes in the NBA, NFL, MLB, Champions, Pro Bowlers, All-Stars, and future Hall of Famers.

Dr. Edward Noble: Designer and engineer, Dr. Noble built the first percussion massager in 1974 – the Vibrotoner – for chiropractic use. And he built The Thumper Pro model for chiropractic and massage therapy use in 1986. In 1997, he created the hugely successful Thumper MiniPro for home massage.

Arlo G. Jorgensen II: A physical therapist with a top-tier education, over three decades of experience, and a commitment to patient mobility, safety, cognition, balance, strength, and endurance.

Julieanne Downing: Seasoned business administrator with expansive Health and Wellness experience as owner/operator of multiple businesses.

Dennis Conklin: Savvy entrepreneur and angel investor with a nose for successful business models and branding.

"Robots can work 24/7/365 – without vacation, sick days, holidays, benefits, or taxes," said Sean Mackin, Co-Founder and Business Developer. "Businesses can enjoy healthy profit margins while also making massage more affordable. Our robots are also enabled with Natural Language Processing powered by Dialogflow – the same platform used by Google Assistant. Using a normal speaking voice, robots can be guided to the left and right and to push harder or softer during the massage. And because the robots remember every nudge and each client's preferences, they deliver a perfect massage every time. The robots are already learning what humans like – they are already evolving."

"We've implemented an ambitious growth plan to explore the potential here," said Sean Mackin. "Widening our marketing channels to include trade shows and partnerships for example, all to reach our primary B2B target audience of massage clinics, hotel chains, along with professional and collegiate sports teams. We will continue to release news and updates as we hit important company milestones."

Explore just how good a robot massage can feel by visiting the Massage Robotics equity crowdfunding campaign. And for up-to-the-minute news and trends, follow Massage Robotics on social media: Instagram, TikTok.

