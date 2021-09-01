Google Cloud and C3 AI Create Industry-First Alliance to Accelerate Enterprise AI

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 AI and Google Cloud today announced a new, first-of-its-kind partnership to help organizations across multiple industries accelerate their application of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Under the agreement, both companies' global sales teams will co-sell C3 AI's enterprise AI applications, running on Google Cloud.

The entire portfolio of C3 AI's Enterprise AI applications, including industry-specific AI Applications, C3 AI Suite®, C3 AI CRM, and C3 AI Ex Machina, are now available on Google Cloud's global, secure, and low-latency infrastructure, enabling customers to run C3 AI on the industry's cleanest cloud.

Going forward, C3 AI will also work closely with Google Cloud to ensure that its applications fully leverage the accuracy and scale of multiple Google Cloud products and capabilities, including Google Kubernetes Engine, Google BigQuery, and Vertex AI, helping customers build and deploy ML models more quickly and effectively.

C3 AI's enterprise AI applications, built on a common foundation of Google Cloud's infrastructure, AI, machine learning (ML) and data analytics capabilities, will complement and interoperate with Google Cloud's portfolio of existing and future industry solutions. Customers will be able to deploy combined offerings to solve industry challenges in several verticals, including:





Manufacturing: Solutions to improve reliability of assets and fleets with AI-powered predictive maintenance, improve revenue and product forecasting accuracy, and improve the sustainability of manufacturing facilities and operations through optimized energy management.

Solutions to improve reliability of assets and fleets with AI-powered predictive maintenance, improve revenue and product forecasting accuracy, and improve the sustainability of manufacturing facilities and operations through optimized energy management. Supply Chain & Logistics: Solutions to help supply-chain reliant businesses understand risks in their supply networks, maximize resilience, and optimize inventory accordingly.

Solutions to help supply-chain reliant businesses understand risks in their supply networks, maximize resilience, and optimize inventory accordingly. Financial Services: Solutions to assist financial services institutions in modernizing their cash management offerings, improve lending processes, and reduce customer churn.

Solutions to assist financial services institutions in modernizing their cash management offerings, improve lending processes, and reduce customer churn. Healthcare: Solutions to improve the availability of critical healthcare equipment via AI-powered asset readiness and preventative maintenance.

Solutions to improve the availability of critical healthcare equipment via AI-powered asset readiness and preventative maintenance. Telecommunications: Solutions to improve network resiliency and overall customer experience, while reducing costs and the carbon footprint of operations.

"Combining the innovation, leadership, scale, and go-to-market expertise of Google Cloud with the substantial business value delivered from C3 AI applications, this partnership will dramatically accelerate the adoption of Enterprise AI applications across all industry segments," said Thomas M. Siebel, C3.ai CEO.

"Google Cloud and C3 AI share the vision that artificial intelligence can help businesses address real-world challenges and opportunities across multiple industries," said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud. "We believe that by delivering C3 AI's applications on Google Cloud, and by partnering to address specific industry use cases with AI, we can help customers benefit more quickly and at greater scale."

"Organizations across industries are accelerating their digital transformations with cloud-based solutions, purpose-built to deliver specific business outcomes," said Ritu Jyoti, group vice president, AI and Automation Research at IDC. "This new partnership between C3 AI and Google Cloud represents an acceleration of this trend, as the two companies partner to expand the application of AI-powered solutions in the enterprise."

"This is fundamentally game-changing for the hyperscale computing market," said Jim Snabe, former co-CEO, SAP AG. "Google Cloud is changing the competitive discussion from CPU seconds and gigabyte-hours, to enterprise AI applications producing enormous value for customers, shareholders, and society at large."

Additional resources

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) is a leading provider of Enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific AI CRM applications; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to meet the needs of citizen data scientists. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates organizations' ability to digitally transform their business with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

SOURCE Google Cloud

Related Links

https://cloud.google.com

