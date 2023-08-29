Google Cloud and FOX Sports to Transform Viewer Experiences with Generative AI

Google Cloud

29 Aug, 2023, 08:22 ET

The sports network will also use Duet AI in Google Workspace to enhance workflows and collaboration across its organization, while unlocking new business value 

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX Sports today announced an expanded collaboration with Google Cloud to unlock the full potential of its vast sports content archives using Google Cloud's generative AI (gen AI) technology. Building on three years of innovation across pinnacle broadcasts, this partnership enables FOX Sports to seamlessly scale, simplify, and understand its data in a user-friendly way. 

Taking advantage of Google Cloud's gen AI technology through Vertex AI Vision, FOX Sports is able to quickly search footage from more than 1.9 million videos and produce new content in near real-time to delight and engage its global audiences. Improving upon critical aspects of live events, Vertex AI Vision will allow FOX Sports to more quickly ingest live video and images, analyze millions of hours of games footage and commentary, while helping FOX employees create new television content, social media clippings, marketing assets, and more with ease. 

"With Google Cloud, we're able to utilize video search, advanced machine learning, and artificial intelligence to automate one of the most manual processes in sports media: tagging and searching video content," said Brad Zager, President of Production/Operations & Executive Producer, FOX Sports. "Compared to previous media management workflows, our team is able to swiftly find relevant content, which is critical in the business of live sports." 

Today's announcement expands on FOX Sports and Google Cloud's work in building FOX Sports' Intelligent Asset Service (IAS) first announced in 2020. IAS utilizes Google Cloud's video search and advanced machine learning capabilities to help the sports network automate managing media assets. IAS allows FOX Sports to gain more value from its content library by reducing its reliance on paper logs, conflicting systems, and producers manually sifting through tapes by hand. As of 2022, IAS has been implemented across all major FOX Sports broadcasts. 

An early adopter of Google Workspace, FOX Sports is able to better connect and collaborate with teammates across Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drive, and more—no matter the device. And with Duet AI in Google Workspace, the company can create a production schedule for a sports season in minutes versus the hours it would take to do so manually. 

"FOX Sports is committed to providing its viewers the best possible experiences across platforms, and that starts with the technology that powers them," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "By choosing Google Cloud's AI technologies, FOX Sports is not only maximizing its content production capabilities, but also delivering transformative viewing experiences that keep its audiences engaged and entertained."

About Google Cloud
Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business and industry. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology, and tools that help developers build more sustainably. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

