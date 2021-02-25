Google Cloud and MongoDB Expand Partnership With New Multi-Year Agreement To Help Customers Accelerate Application Modernization

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB , Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading, modern general purpose database platform, and Google Cloud, today announced an expanded five-year partnership that will extend their existing go-to-market relationship and provide a deeper integration of Google Cloud products with MongoDB's global cloud database, MongoDB Atlas . As a fully-managed service directly integrated with the Google Cloud Console and Marketplace, MongoDB Atlas gives joint customers integrated billing and support. Customers get a single bill for all Google Cloud services as well as MongoDB Atlas, and can use their Google Cloud spending commitments toward Atlas. The service is now available as a "pay as you go" offering on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

With this expanded partnership, MongoDB is enabling developers to integrate Atlas with Google Cloud products, including Pub/Sub, BigQuery, Dataproc, Dataflow, Cloud Run, App Engine, Cloud Functions, Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), and Tensorflow. Additionally, Google Cloud's mainframe modernization solutions now support MongoDB Atlas and help customers convert legacy COBOL code on mainframes into modern Java-based applications built on MongoDB. Together, G4 and MongoDB Atlas accelerate the modernization and migration process for organizations moving their business-critical workloads to the cloud.

"Google Cloud and MongoDB have a long-standing, open, and transparent partnership, focused on driving customer success across multiple industries with MongoDB Atlas on Google Cloud. Year over year, we've seen a tremendous increase in joint customer engagements and adoption," said Alan Chhabra, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Partners, MongoDB. "Our sales collaboration is gathering serious momentum, and an acceleration of product integration as well as the strong product-market fit of MongoDB Atlas are a big reason why."

"By working with MongoDB and Google Cloud we are creating excellent customer experiences. Our company's mission of creating better financial outcomes for people is reflected all the way down to the way data is stored in MongoDB," said Trevor Marshall, CTO, Current . "It is uncommon, especially in financial services, for the data model to support the business so directly."

"We are delighted to expand our partnership with MongoDB to deliver Atlas at global scale on Google Cloud and help businesses leverage data in their digital transformations," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud. "This announcement builds on our shared commitment to helping businesses build a foundation for data-driven transformation. We are excited to build on significant customer successes with MongoDB on Google Cloud."

MongoDB Atlas is currently available on all 24 Google Cloud regions.

Further Resources:

Get started today with MongoDB Atlas on Google Cloud free tier

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 22,600 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 130 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning the benefits of MongoDB Atlas. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: the impact that the precautions we have taken in our business relative to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have on our business; our ability to continue to build and maintain credibility with the developer community; our ability to add new customers or increase sales to our existing customers; the growth and expansion of the market for database products and our ability to penetrate that market; our ability to form new and expand existing strategic partnerships; and our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit and retain additional highly-qualified personnel. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2020 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Brian Denyeau

ICR for MongoDB

646-277-1251

[email protected]

Media Relations

Ben Wolfson/Tom McMahon

MongoDB

[email protected]

SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.

Related Links

http://mongodb.com

