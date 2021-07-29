Google Cloud and SAP Partner to Accelerate Business Transformations in the Cloud

Under this expanded partnership, Google Cloud will be a strategic cloud partner for the RISE with SAP offering. The two companies will partner to accelerate customers' cloud migrations and business process migrations. In addition, customers can benefit from the planned global availability of multiple SAP® services and products on Google Cloud's reliable, scalable cloud infrastructure and high-speed network, including the SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solutions within SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

"Google Cloud and SAP share a commitment to supporting customer success and growth. We're delighted to partner with SAP to accelerate business' digital transformations with SAP on Google Cloud and with next-generation cloud capabilities," said Rob Enslin, President at Google Cloud. "Through support for RISE with SAP and in-depth integrations between SAP and Google Cloud, this new partnership will enable customers to seamlessly bring their most critical business systems and applications to a future-proof, secure, and low-latency environment and to run them sustainably, on the industry's cleanest cloud."



"RISE with SAP has been adopted by customers who want to accelerate their journey toward becoming an Intelligent Enterprise. We are now expanding our partnership with Google Cloud to further customer success," said Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE and responsible for SAP Product Engineering. "Offering integration between SAP solutions, SAP BTP, and Google Cloud infrastructure and capabilities in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics gives customers both the choice they desire as well as the innovative portfolio they seek to transform their businesses in the cloud."

SAP and Google Cloud drove successful joint customer adoption throughout 2021, with mutual customers such as AES Corporation, Energizer , MSC Industrial , and others selecting RISE with SAP on Google Cloud.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates organizations' ability to digitally transform their business with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

About SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps to give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit sap.com.

