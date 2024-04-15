Google Cloud Announces Generative AI, Cybersecurity, and Data Analytics Trainings with New Skills-Based Interview Accelerator for Hiring Partners

New trainings launched in collaboration with employer and education partners, including the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Rackspace, Purdue Global, and Jack Henry

Hiring initiative with AI-powered training pathways unlocks job opportunities and degree-earning credits

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the ASU + GSV Summit, Google Cloud announced new certificates and courses in generative AI, cybersecurity, and data analytics to help connect talent to in-demand tech jobs across industries and sectors. Launch employer partners include the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Rackspace, Jack Henry, and Purdue Global, all of whom are helping learners advance their careers through the new trainings.

As the demand for AI and cybersecurity skills increases, U.S. employers posted nearly 200,000 jobs for AI skills and job roles in the past 12 months, according to Network World . In addition, the World Economic Forum reports that demand for AI and machine learning specialists is expected to grow 40%, adding about one million jobs to the global economy over the next five years. Collaboration between industry, government, education, and employers can help prepare to keep up with this demand.

The new Google Cloud Data Analytics and Cybersecurity Certificates, and courses in generative AI provide dynamic, hands-on learning experiences that validate skills with industry-recognized credentials. The learning journey is powered by generative AI tools, like Interview Warmup , to prepare learners for in-demand cloud roles in data analytics, cybersecurity, software development, systems operations, and more—particularly as jobs start to require advanced AI knowledge.

In addition to the digital trainings that are available on YouTube, certificate completers will also have the chance to take custom, hands-on labs that represent on-the-job scenarios. The labs are specific to each employer partner and will be considered the first stage in their hiring process.

"Google Cloud is committed to driving innovation in the public and private sectors, and that includes working with future technologists and the current workforce to prepare for careers in high-growth areas like AI, cybersecurity, and data analytics," said Lee Moore, Vice President, Google Cloud Consulting. "While these investments enable individuals to pursue exciting new jobs, they also ultimately help organizations achieve their own digital transformation goals."

The U.S. Department of the Treasury will use the certificates for cyber talent identification as part of the execution of recommendations in President Biden's Executive Order on Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence.

"In an age of rapid innovation and adoption of new technology offering the promise of improved productivity, it is imperative that we equip every worker with accessible training and development opportunities to understand and apply this new technology," said Todd Conklin, Chief AI Officer and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection, U.S. Department of the Treasury. "We are excited to partner with Google to provide the new cloud certificates training for our current and future employees to accelerate their careers in cybersecurity and data analytics."

To expand access to these programs, the new trainings are being offered to educational institutions, government, and nonprofit workforce development programs across the globe at no cost. The Google Cloud Certificates also offer credit-bearing pathways to academic institutions, like Purdue Global.

"Purdue Global's students have benefited greatly from the strong working relationship between Purdue Global and Google," said Frank Dooley, Chancellor of Purdue Global. "Encouraging our students to build industry-recognized, stackable credentials will make them more competitive candidates for in-demand tech careers. We believe these new Google Cloud Cybersecurity and Data Analytics Certificates will equip our working adult learners with the essential skills to move forward and succeed in today's cloud-driven market."

Google Cloud provides a large and continuously updated portfolio of learning resources to help individuals, the public sector, and organizations equip the current and future workforce with technology skills. This work builds on the success of the Google Career Certificates program, which offers training for in-demand tech fields with no prior experience or degree required. To learn more about the new Google Cloud Certificates and training courses, visit cloud.google.com/blog .

