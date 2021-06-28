Google Cloud Certifies Icron USB 3-2-1 Raven 3104 Pro for Google Meet Hardware

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Icron, the provider of ExtremeUSB-C™ extension technology, today announced that the USB 3-2-1 Raven 3104 Pro is now a recommended hardware peripheral for the Google Meet hardware ecosystem. The Raven Pro is the first and only qualified solution capable of extending Meet hardware beyond 20m/66ft distance utilizing standard CAT6a cable, providing integrators increased flexibility with simpler cable routing and termination up to 100m/328ft.

The Raven Pro provides USB 3-2-1 compatibility and enhanced support for USB 3.0 isochronous transactions, allowing for presentation mode HDMI capture at maximum capabilities without any lag or loss of video fidelity.

As part of the USB Hubs and Extension Cables category of the Google Meet hardware ecosystem, the Raven Pro additionally features an integrated 4-port hub permitting installers to not only extend the distance between the Chromebox and the tabletop speaker microphone and touch control devices, but forgo the need for an external USB hub, thus reducing the number of components in the installation.

"The USB 3-2-1 Raven 3104 Pro allows Google Meet hardware installations to go well beyond the current 20m limitation of USB active cables as well as allowing installers the flexibility to source, install, and terminate their own cables up to 100m," said Thomas Schultz, senior business manager at Icron. "With enhanced support for USB 3.0 isochronous transactions, the Raven Pro also allows for full utilization of the Presentation mode offered by Google Meet, ensuring a high-quality experience with meetings on the platform."

The USB 3-2-1 Raven 3104 Pro can be purchased from distributors listed on Icron's "Where to Buy" page www.icron.com/where-to-buy and is also available for private label branding. Visit Icron's website for more details.

About Icron

Icron, a Maxim Integrated brand, is the leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance USB and video extension solutions for commercial and industrial markets worldwide. Icron's patented extension technology extends USB and video devices over many media types including CAT 5e/6/7, fiber, wireless, DisplayPort® and over a corporate LAN while featuring the ExtremeUSB® and ExtremeUSB-C™ suite of features such as transparent USB extension, true plug-and-play (no software drivers required) and compatibility with Windows®, macOS™, Linux® and Chrome OS™ operating systems. Icron's video and USB extension products are deployed in a wide range of applications including pro-AV, industrial automation, machine vision, medical imaging, aerospace, interactive whiteboards, digital signage, remote desktop extension, security, enterprise computing and isolated USB, or anywhere a computer needs to be remotely located from a display or peripheral device. Learn more at www.icron.com and www.maximintegrated.com.

