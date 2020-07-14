Google Cloud Demonstrates Enterprise Customer Momentum at Next '20: OnAir

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today demonstrated the success of its go-to-market strategy, highlighting several new customer wins, interviews, and Q&As at Google Cloud Next '20: OnAir—the company's virtual event that kicked off today. The nine-week event features business and technical sessions, industry insights, and guest speakers, and can be found at https://cloud.withgoogle.com/next/sf .

Companies around the world are turning to Google Cloud to help them digitally transform, streamline new business processes, and reinvent core business models. Earlier this year, we announced major partnerships with Activision Blizzard , AT&T , HCA , Lloyds Banking Group , Lufthansa , MLB , Sabre , Wayfair , and many others. At Next '20: OnAir, dozens of leading global brands will showcase how they are partnering with Google Cloud, including:

Carrefour: The leading French grocer is working with Google Cloud to develop an assortment recommendation tool to enable the company to provide a more personalized selection at the store level, giving store managers the autonomy to influence inventory needs. The tool also gives headquarters visibility into merchandising decisions by each of its franchises. Watch this film, shown at Next '20: OnAir, to learn more about how Carrefour is transforming its business.

"The shift to digital is rapidly accelerating, and many organizations are using this critical moment to modernize so they can pivot quickly, optimize costs, and prepare for the future," said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud. "Our mission is to accelerate our customers' ability to digitally transform and reimagine their businesses through data-powered innovation. We're honored to see organizations across every industry place their trust in Google Cloud, as we partner to solve real-world business problems."

Google Cloud will also be unveiling a number of new product innovations at Next '20: OnAir, including:

Multi-cloud analytics : BigQuery Omni, powered by Anthos, is a new, flexible multi-cloud analytics solution that lets customers cost-effectively access and securely analyze data across Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Azure (coming soon). With BigQuery Omni, enterprises will have the flexibility they need to break down data silos and create actionable business insights, from a single user interface, all without having to pay expensive egress fees for moving data across other cloud providers to Google Cloud.

: BigQuery Omni, powered by Anthos, is a new, flexible multi-cloud analytics solution that lets customers cost-effectively access and securely analyze data across Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Azure (coming soon). With BigQuery Omni, enterprises will have the flexibility they need to break down data silos and create actionable business insights, from a single user interface, all without having to pay expensive egress fees for moving data across other cloud providers to Google Cloud. Real-time encryption in-use : Confidential VMs, now in Beta, is the first product in Google Cloud's Confidential Computing portfolio. Customers can run workloads in Google Cloud while ensuring the data is encrypted not only at rest and in transit, but while it's being processed as well. This in turn helps remove cloud adoption barriers for customers in highly regulated industries.

: Confidential VMs, now in Beta, is the first product in Google Cloud's Confidential Computing portfolio. Customers can run workloads in Google Cloud while ensuring the data is encrypted not only at rest and in transit, but while it's being processed as well. This in turn helps remove cloud adoption barriers for customers in highly regulated industries. New features for compliance requirements : Assured Workloads for Government will offer customers the ability to easily and quickly create controlled environments where U.S. data location and personnel access controls are automatically enforced in any of its U.S. cloud regions.

To tune-in to Next '20: OnAir, visit https://cloud.withgoogle.com/next/sf .

