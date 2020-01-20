Google Cloud lands agreement with Lufthansa Group to support optimization of its airline operations

"By combining Google Cloud's technology with Lufthansa Group's operational expertise, we are driving the digitization of our operation even further," said Dr. Detlef Kayser, Member of the Executive Board of the Lufthansa Group. "This will enable us to identify possible flight irregularities even earlier and implement countermeasures at an early stage."

Lufthansa Group's new operations platform will simultaneously consider a number of factors of a stable operation-- aircraft rotation, aircraft maintenance, crew assignment and more--and provide recommendations to improve passenger punctuality, on-time flights and flight plan adherence in case of disruptions, such as weather events or delays due to airspace congestion. To support Lufthansa Group in designing and implementing the platform, an onsite Google Cloud team will work hand-in-hand with operations- and IT-experts from Lufthansa Group.

"Through this collaboration, we have a significant opportunity to revolutionize the future of airline operations," said Thomas Kurian, CEO for Google Cloud. "We're bringing the best of Lufthansa Group and Google Cloud together to solve airlines' biggest challenges and positively impact the travel experience of the more than 145 million passengers that fly annually with them."

The Lufthansa Group is the world's largest aviation group in terms of revenue as well as the market leader in Europe's airline sector. In 2018, the Lufthansa Group generated sales of around 35.8 billion Euro. Lufthansa Group welcomed more than 145 million passengers and employs more than 135,000 personnel (2019). Lufthansa Group airlines serve around 270 destinations in 105 countries (during winter 2019-2020).

Google Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions, along with expertise, to reinvent their business with data-powered innovation on modern computing infrastructure. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently, modernize for growth and innovate for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

