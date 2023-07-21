Google Cloud partner Synthesized drives data transformations through Generative AI

News provided by

Synthesized

21 Jul, 2023, 13:04 ET

LONDON, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthesized Inc, pioneers in generative modeling for structured data, has announced the availability of their products for enterprise customers on Google Cloud. Learn about the release in this video.

Continue Reading
Synthesized & Google Cloud
Synthesized & Google Cloud

As artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning is commoditized, data becomes an enterprise's competitive advantage. Accessing high-quality data is expensive, takes a long time, and sometimes is not even possible. Once obtained, data can be unbalanced, low in density, or of inadequate quality. Through AI-driven data transformations, Synthesized enables you to quickly access high-quality data to use in BI/Analytics, machine learning, application development, and testing workflows, in a compliant manner.

Synthesized Scientific Data Kit (SDK) is now available on Google Marketplace.

The SDK helps you create compliant statistical-preserving data snapshots for BI/Analytics and ML/AI applications, and right-size your data with AI-driven data generation.

With the SDK, you can:

  • Improve data quality - benefit from up to ~15% uplift in ML/AI model performance with data rebalancing, data imputation, and high-quality synthetic data generation. The SDK helps increase revenue across conversion, fraud, revenue recovery, and more.
  • Enable fast data access and lower data acquisition cost - extract data insights faster for BI/Analytics. Increase developer productivity and speed-to-market.
  • Ensure data privacy and data compliance - codify complex data privacy requirements into concrete data transformations. Ensure compliance when using sensitive data in cloud initiatives. Rapidly migrate your data pipelines and workflows to the cloud faster.

Dr. Nicolai Baldin, Founder and CEO at Synthesized emphasized: "We have the expertise and know-how to enable companies to confidently add sensitive data and applications to the cloud faster, as well as facilitate the sharing of statistically preserving copies for BI/Analytics and machine learning in the cloud."

About Synthesized

Synthesized is on a mission to make the creation and access of high-quality data fast and easy. Synthesized pioneered the first API-driven data generation platform that creates synthetic data, better than production data — in minutes. Synthesized has been recognized for data generation innovation as a British Data Awards Finalist: AI Company of the Year and Computing AI, Machine Learning Awards: Most Innovative AI Solution, and has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor. For more information, visit synthesized.io.

SOURCE Synthesized

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.