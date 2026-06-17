Google Cloud's Model Garden at Platform 37: An Exclusive Customer Hub for AI Innovation and Collaboration

LONDON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud Summit London '26 -- The Model Garden at Platform 37, opening in London this year, is a premier, invitation-only Google Experience Center (GEC) for Google's most strategic customers. This flagship EMEA facility offers a purpose-built, confidential environment for C-suite executives, senior leaders, and partners to learn how to drive digital transformation at their organizations using Google Cloud's entire product portfolio, including industry-leading generative AI and agentic AI models and tools.

Where AI strategy becomes reality

Theory-to-practice : The new GEC is designed to bring Google experts and strategic leaders together, transitioning from theoretical discussions to solving real-world challenges through curated workshops, demos, and tailored content.

: The new GEC is designed to bring Google experts and strategic leaders together, transitioning from theoretical discussions to solving real-world challenges through curated workshops, demos, and tailored content. Immersive storytelling : "The Vault" is a high-impact, 270-degree touch-based environment designed for bespoke client sessions that bring AI solutions to life. It allows leaders to visualize complex data in real-time, see exactly how Google's technology solves their unique industry challenges, and create tangible business strategies for the agentic era.

: "The Vault" is a high-impact, 270-degree touch-based environment designed for bespoke client sessions that bring AI solutions to life. It allows leaders to visualize complex data in real-time, see exactly how Google's technology solves their unique industry challenges, and create tangible business strategies for the agentic era. Where nature meets technology: The environment features a design inspired by classic English gardens, including a three-story digital atrium with living digital lanterns. Guests can also collaborate with Google teams in meeting rooms—or enjoy an expansive roof garden—that offers views of London cityscapes.

"The Model Garden is a strategic investment in the future of our most critical business partnerships," said Maureen Costello, Vice President, UK, Ireland and Sub-Saharan Africa, Google Cloud. "This is a dedicated, private workspace for our most critical partners to help them build the future of their organisations. By launching at Platform 37, we are providing expert access, technical infrastructure, and other solutions they need to turn AI into a tangible reality for the United Kingdom and across EMEA."

Exclusivity and availability

The Model Garden at Platform 37 will be accessible via invitation and scheduled engagement only. The center will officially begin hosting executive customer sessions in Q4 2026.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack—including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications—that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud