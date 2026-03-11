Google Completes Acquisition of Wiz

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Google LLC today announced the completion of its acquisition of Wiz, a leading cloud and AI security platform headquartered in New York. Wiz will join Google Cloud and maintain its brand and commitment to securing customers across all cloud environments.

This acquisition is an investment by Google Cloud to improve cloud security and enable organizations to build fast and securely across any cloud or AI platform. In today's AI era, more businesses and governments are migrating their most important data and systems to the cloud and turning to agile and continuous software development. As these organizations operate in a multicloud environment and adopt AI, attackers are using AI to operate with greater speed and sophistication.

Wiz delivers an easy-to-use security platform with deep expertise of cloud environments and code, connecting to all major clouds and helping prevent and respond to cybersecurity incidents. Its capabilities complement Google Cloud's leadership in cloud infrastructure and deep AI expertise, including AI-powered threat intelligence and security operations tools.

Together, Google Cloud and Wiz will provide a unified security platform that improves the speed with which organizations can detect, prevent, and respond to threats. It will help them stay ahead of the curve by detecting emerging threats created using AI models, protecting against threats to AI models, and using AI models to help security professionals hunt for threats more effectively. The platform will also provide a consistent set of tools, processes, and policies across all major cloud environments at every layer, from code to cloud to runtime.

The combined capability will also boost the adoption of multicloud security, enhancing companies' ability to use multiple clouds – further spurring innovation in cloud computing and AI applications. Enterprises and government agencies can vastly improve how security is designed, operated, and automated, scaling cybersecurity teams while lowering the cost of implementing and managing security controls. The combined platform will also help protect small businesses, which often do not have the expertise and resources to protect themselves, from increasingly sophisticated and destructive cyberthreats.

Consistent with Google Cloud's commitment to openness, Wiz products will continue to work and be available across all major clouds, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud, and will be offered through an array of partner security solutions. Google Cloud will also continue to offer customers wide choice through a variety of partner security solutions available in the Google Cloud Marketplace.

You can learn more about what this means for Cloud customers and partners on the Google Cloud blog and Wiz blog.

Quotes

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google: "Keeping people safe online has always been part of Google's mission. This job is increasingly important today, as more companies and governments move their work to the cloud and broadly use generative AI. By bringing Wiz and Google Cloud together, we're making it easier for organizations to innovate with confidence."

Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud: "We want to make security a catalyst for innovation, not a barrier. With this acquisition, we will deliver a unified security platform that simplifies the complex task of protecting multicloud environments in the AI era, making a strong security posture accessible to more companies and governments."

Assaf Rappaport, Co-Founder & CEO, Wiz: "Joining Google Cloud allows us to scale our mission of protecting customers wherever they operate – at machine speed. We remain committed to our open approach, ensuring Wiz continues to support all major cloud and code environments. With Google's AI leadership and resources, coupled with Wiz's deep context and knowledge of cloud and code environments, we are in a stronger position to help our partners and customers prevent breaches before they happen."

