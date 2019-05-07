Google debuts new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones on C Spire 4G LTE network

Customers who want to purchase Google's latest Pixel devices can go online at www.cspire.com or order the phones toll-free through Customer Telesales at 1.855.CSPIRE4 for home delivery or pick up at any C Spire retail store beginning Wednesday, May 8 where the advanced smartphones also will be on display and for sale.

For a limited time, existing customers and consumers who switch to C Spire and order the Google Pixel 3a can get the smartphone free with a qualifying trade in. A similar discount on the Google Pixel 3a XL is worth up to $400 on a qualifying trade in.

This is the first Google Pixel series phone to be introduced on the C Spire mobile network. The Pixel 3a and 3a XL were unveiled at the Google I/0 2019 conference in Mountain View earlier today. The 3a features a 5.6-inch display and the 3a XL sports a 6-inch display.

Both phones come with 4GB of RAM and run on a Snapdragon 670 processor along with a 12 MP rear camera and an 8 MP selfie-camera. The phones are among the first in the U.S. to sport premium features at a lower price - $399 for the Pixel 3a.

Other features include priority Google software updates through the Android operating system, better images for night and low-light photos, Google digital voice assistant with the industry's most helpful artificial intelligence, a Quick Switch Adaptor to transfer content from your old phone to a new Pixel and unlimited free storage.1

"Our unbeatable service, unmatched plans and fast, powerful wireless 4G LTE network are ideal for the latest innovative and advanced Google Pixel series of smartphones," said Brian Caraway, general manager of wireless for C Spire. "We're excited to add these amazing, disruptive devices to our smartphone portfolio."

With industry churn rates at or near record lows for most providers as consumers hang on to their phones for longer periods of time, introduction of the latest Google Pixel phones is expected to spark a new round of switching as users look for better value and quality in smartphones.

For more information on C Spire products and services, please visit www.cspire.com. To order or for pricing details on the new Google Pixel series devices, please visit www.cspire.com/cms/wireless/google-pixel-3a/.

1 – Google Photo offers free unlimited online storage for all photos and videos uploaded in high quality. Photos and videos uploaded in high quality may be compressed or resized. Requires Google account. Data rates may apply g.co/help/photostorage.

About C Spire

C Spire is a diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, 1 Gigabit is avail Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data, cloud and managed IT services for businesses. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire.

