Google DeepMind, Strategy Partner, Technology, Claudia van der Salm proposed for election to Greater Than™s Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than (GREAT.ST), the global provider of driver crash probability and climate impact intelligence, is announcing that its largest shareholders propose Claudia van der Salm to be elected as a board member.

Van der Salm currently holds the position of Strategy Partner, Technology, at Google DeepMind, a unit of Google. Google DeepMind is committed to solving intelligence to advance science and benefit humanity. At Google DeepMind, van der Salm is partnering across hardware, software, data, and engineering to accelerate the progress towards Google DeepMind's mission.

Van der Salm is also a Member of the Board of Directors at Montoux, New Zealand, an insurtech company providing a next generation actuarial modeling platform for insurers, predominantly in life, health, and the long-term care market. At Montoux, van der Salm applies her international executive-level insurance experience to support the company's global expansion.

Prior to her current positions, van der Salm worked at Aegon/Transamerica, a global insurer providing life insurance, savings, pensions, asset management, general insurance and accident & health, where she gained extensive experience working in Europe, USA, and Asia Pacific, most notably in her recent roles as Chief Investment Officer and Chief Risk Officer.

As an executive with international insurance and technology experience, van der Salm will bring to Greater Than a strong background in the areas of artificial intelligence, insurance, strategy & business development, innovation, data analytics, risk management, investments and sustainability. Her passion for lifetime learning and making meaningful contributions to a sustainable future for all aligns with Greater Than's mission to empower customers with the most valuable data insights into driver impact.

"Claudia van der Salm has an impressive background working within AI, data analytics, and insurance for the betterment of society," said Sten Forseke, Founder of Greater Than. "Her experience of building empowered teams and helping businesses and individuals to excel will bring exceptional value to the company as we continue to grow internationally."

