Google Executive, Darryl Willis, Joins INROADS National Board Of Directors

"We're simply honored to have Darryl on our National Board. When our alum come back to partner with INROADS, we see the mission and vision of INROADS truly come to life," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., INROADS President and CEO. "At INROADS, we grow young students to become future business and community leaders in Corporate America and around the world, and Darryl is a testament to this mission."

Willis is an accomplished senior executive with expansive experience leading businesses across the oil and gas industry. Prior to joining Google, he served as the President and CEO for BP Angola based in Luanda. At Google, he is focused on developing products and solutions, providing deep line of business expertise to the sales teams in their to-go-market efforts, and building trusted relationships with key leaders and companies across the Energy sector.

As an accomplished global senior executive with expertise leading businesses across the oil and gas industry, he has a proven track record of delivering growth and improving profitability for enterprises in the United States, Russia, Asia and Africa. Willis has earned the reputation as an inspiring leader who develops people, builds high-performing teams and gets business results.

He earned a Master of Science in Management from Stanford University with concentrations in Managing Global Businesses and Social Responsibility, a Master of Science in Geology and Geophysics from the University of New Orleans, and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Literature from Northwestern State University. He currently lives in Silicon Valley.

On May 18, 2018, Willis' three-year board term began. He will be working with other fellow board members to pioneer strategies for INROADS to continually support and develop talented youth nationally and globally.

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS develops and places talented underserved youth in business and industry, preparing them for corporate and community leadership that affects community renewal and social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has placed students in over 135,000 paid internships throughout its history, and graduated over 28,000 alumni into full-time professional and leadership positions with over 1,000 corporate partners. Currently, INROADS serves nearly 1,300 interns and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

