Sip to Save a Life at this years Pink and Black Fundraiser Gala

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where breast cancer disparities continue to affect Black women at a disproportionate rate, the challenges often extend beyond medical diagnoses. It's not just about access to healthcare, but also about overcoming financial barriers that hinder timely and necessary treatments. LaShelle, a strong individual who's no stranger to these challenges, has faced the substantial financial burden of exorbitant insurance premiums. Unfortunately, these premiums have left her unable to cover the costs of vital medical treatments, including addressing neuropathy and a mastectomy procedure. But in the midst of adversity, there's a beacon of hope as Google Executive Dr. Jacque Colbert, has made a commitment to the cause through her actions. Stories like LaShelle are one of many that need assistance as it relates to Breast Cancer Treatment and crucial financial resources for day-to-day living expenses. Dr Jacque Colbert is exploring diverse avenues to ensure that LaShelle and others like her are able to receive the critical medication and procedures required.

Google Executive Dr. Jacque Colbert advocates to help Black Women get Breast Cancer Treatment

Dr. Jacque Colbert, the Founder of Sipping PositiviTEA, a Non-profit organization based in Houston, TX, annually hosts its signature Fundraiser Gala , a glittering event that extends beyond celebration to provide critical support for women in need of mammograms and financial assistance. Last year's Gala featured an inspiring keynote address from Mathew Knowles, a breast cancer survivor himself, who shared his journey and emphasized the importance of early detection. This year, the Gala promises to be an unforgettable evening with special guest Chef Dawn Burrell from Top Chef and more joining the cause. Every penny from the event, a full 100% of the proceeds, is dedicated to supporting breast cancer patients and survivors, ensuring that every sip contributes to the cause .

Sipping PositiviTEA, founded in 2022, has embarked on an incredible journey, raising over $30,000 in a mere 30 days since its inception. Dr. Jacque Colbert, a breast cancer survivor of 15 years, conceived this organization from a deep-seated desire to help those in need and work tirelessly towards the eradication of breast cancer. Her mission is as clear as it is resolute: "We aim to eradicate Breast Cancer one Sip at a Time."

The impact of Sipping PositiviTEA transcends the Gala . In 2023, the organization initiated a compassionate mission by introducing the Breast Cancer Angel program. This visionary initiative is designed to provide support and a lifeline to women facing breast cancer who may not find assistance through conventional breast cancer organizations like "The Rose." This year's chosen Angel is LaShelle Scott, a resilient individual navigating the challenging path of breast cancer treatment.

Dr. Jacque Colbert, the founder of Sipping PositiviTEA, emphasizes, "Our mission is clear – we're 'Sipping to Save a Life.' Every sip, every smile, and every generous contribution brings us one step closer to eradicating the burdens of breast cancer and offering a lifeline to those in need. With the Pink and Black Fundraiser Gala, we're not just celebrating life; we're saving it.

The Pink and Black Fundraiser Gala is not just an event; it's a celebration of strength, unity, and the unwavering commitment to 'Sip to Save a Life.' Your presence and support can make a life-changing difference.

For more information about Sipping PositiviTEA and the Pink and Black Fundraiser Gala or to make a donation, please visit www.sippingpositiviTEA.org.

To inquire about Zoom/Skype interviews contact LaToya Hurley with Innovating Marketing Group, email [email protected] or at 346-980-9062.

About Dr Jacque Colbert/ Sipping PositiviTEA

Dr Jacque Colbert is the Founder of 501c3 Sipping PositiviTEA, a nonprofit organization focused on the eradication of Breast Cancer. The company's intentional mission is to inform, educate, and empower women, men, and families impacted by breast cancer and related illnesses through financial support during diagnosis and treatment as well as aftercare and educational content, and partner organization collaboration.

Press Contact:

LaToya Hurley,

3469809062,

https://www.InnovatingMarketingGroup.com

SOURCE Sipping PositiviTEA